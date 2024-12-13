On Friday, December 13, Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim announced his retirement from international cricket for the second time. The 35-year-old took to social media to share his decision, expressing gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board for allowing him to represent the country on the international stage.

This marks the second time Imad has stepped away from the international arena. He had previously retired in November 2023, citing limited opportunities. However, the left-arm spinner reversed his decision ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, where he was included in Pakistan’s squad. Despite the opportunity, his performances fell short of expectations, drawing criticism.

A Heartfelt Goodbye

To all fans & supporters:

After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket. Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honor of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable.



Your unwavering — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) December 13, 2024

In his announcement, Imad thanked the PCB and his fans, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to don the national jersey. His contributions to Pakistan cricket, both as a reliable bowler and a lower-order batter, have earned him recognition and respect. As Imad shifts his focus to domestic and franchise cricket, fans will continue to see his cricketing journey evolve on the global stage.

A Look Back at Imad Wasim’s Career

Imad Wasim made his international debut in 2015 and quickly established himself as a dependable all-rounder. Over his career, he represented Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is.

Batting Achievements:

ODI Runs: 986 in 40 innings with six half-centuries.

T20I Runs: 554 in 50 innings.

Bowling Achievements:

ODI Wickets: 44 at an average of 44.47.

T20I Wickets: 73 at an impressive average of 21.75.

Imad also has two five-wicket hauls and a four-wicket haul to his name, underlining his capabilities as a left-arm spinner. His contributions were instrumental in various games, including match-winning performances in domestic leagues like the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Domestic and Franchise Cricket Ahead

Imad has clarified that while he is stepping away from international cricket, he will continue to participate in domestic and franchise leagues around the world. He recently played for Samp Army in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, though he struggled with both bat and ball during the tournament.

Imad’s franchise cricket journey will include stints in leagues like the PSL and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he remains a sought-after player for his all-round skills and experience.