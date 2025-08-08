The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that batter Haider Ali is currently under criminal investigation in England. This confirmation comes as Greater Manchester Police revealed that the 24-year-old was officially arrested following a rape allegation. While the PCB did not disclose specific details surrounding the nature of the arrest, it has provisionally suspended Haider Ali for the duration of the investigation. The incident is said to have occurred during the Pakistan Shaheens’ tour of England.

“The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course. Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation," the PCB stated.

The board also added that once the legal process is complete and all facts are fully established, it reserves the right to take necessary action in line with its Code of Conduct.

Haider Ali participated in six matches between July 22 and August 3, during which he scored 159 runs.

Greater Manchester Police informed The Associated Press that a report of rape was received on Monday. “We have arrested a 24-year-old man,” the police confirmed.

“It’s alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday, 23 July 2025 at a premises in Manchester,” the police statement continued. “The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Who is Haider Ali?

Haider Ali, who made his international debut in 2020, has represented Pakistan in 35 T20 Internationals and two One-Day Internationals. He has long been regarded as one of Pakistan’s most promising batting talents. He also featured in the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup, where India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal was among the standout players. However, Haider’s career has not been without controversy. In 2021, he was suspended by the PCB for breaching COVID-19 protocols during the Pakistan Super League in Abu Dhabi. That breach led to his removal from the squads touring England and the West Indies later that year. Haider was a key memeber of Pakistan team when they reached final at T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.