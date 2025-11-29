International Cricketer Sentenced To Three Years Of Jail For Assault With Women And Theft

Kiplin Doriga, a 30-year-old international cricketer from Papua New Guinea, has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery on the island of Jersey, according to ITV on November 28. Doriga, who serves as a wicketkeeper, was in Jersey representing his country in the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League earlier this year when the incident occurred. He attacked a woman and stole her mobile phone during the tour, prompting a swift police response. The assault took place on Hilary Street in St Helier shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, August 25, as Doriga was returning to his hotel. According to police reports, Doriga spotted the woman, punched her to the ground, and forcibly took her phone. Details regarding the extent of the injuries the victim suffered have not been released. Doriga was apprehended later the same day and interviewed by authorities regarding the incident.

The following day, Doriga was formally charged with robbery and appeared before Jersey Magistrate's Court. On Wednesday, August 27, he pleaded guilty to the offence. The case was heard in Jersey's Royal Court, and on Friday, November 28, Doriga was sentenced to three years in prison for his actions.

Detective Sergeant Jim McGranahan of the States of Jersey Police Criminal Investigations Department praised the efficiency of the investigation, stating, "This was a fast-paced investigation with an unknown suspect who had only been on the island a matter of days. Due to the nature of the allegation, which was a stranger assault on a lone female at night, the Police dedicated a number of detectives and other assets who quickly identified Doriga, arrested him and recovered stolen property." He further emphasized the police’s commitment to public safety, saying, "We will continue to combat violence against women and girls and prioritise the safety of islanders."

At the time of the assault, Doriga had already played matches against Denmark and Kuwait, with additional fixtures scheduled later in the week. The case has sparked concerns over athlete conduct during international tours and raised questions about the responsibilities and behaviour of sports professionals off the field.

The sentencing of Doriga serves as a stark reminder that players are accountable for their actions, both on and off the pitch. With international tours often under public scrutiny, this case has also reignited discussions about player discipline and the role of cricket boards in ensuring the safety and conduct of athletes abroad. The Papua New Guinea Cricket Board has yet to issue a statement regarding Doriga’s future in the national team following his conviction.