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Para Asian Games 2026: Sachin Chamaria to represent India in BC3 Individual and pairs events

Sachin Chamaria will represent India in the BC3 Individual and Pairs events at the Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games 2026 after receiving Sports Ministry approval. The six-time national gold medallist recently won silver in BC3 Pairs and bronze in the Individual event at the World Boccia Challenger 2026 in Cairo.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 08:42 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
Para Asian Games 2026: Sachin Chamaria to represent India in BC3 Individual and pairs events
Image Credit: File Photo

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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