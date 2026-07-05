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Parthiv Patel backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after historic India debut, says 'The Sky is the limit'

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel backed 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his historic India debut, saying the youngster has the talent and temperament to enjoy a long international career. Patel insisted he was not concerned by Sooryavanshi's 14-run debut knock, adding, "The sky is the limit" for the teenage sensation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 02:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 02:13 PM IST
Parthiv Patel backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after historic India debut, says 'The Sky is the limit'
Image Credit: IANS

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