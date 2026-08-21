Furthermore, the former South African batter highlighted how the trailblazing efforts of Tendulkar and Kohli have paved the way for current members of the national team, such as KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal, to adapt more effectively to challenging overseas environments. Addressing Rahul's development specifically, de Villiers noted that despite possessing a technically sound approach, the opening batsman still needs to convert promising starts into substantial innings away from home. On that subject, he remarked: 'KL is a guy with a sound technique and is a big asset in that Indian lineup. But he averages only 34 away from home. So you'll expect more and that is one area where he has to work on. He has to get bigger scores once he gets in and not just get a 100 but make it a 180 because that first-ball duck and getting out to the newish ball is always around the corner. So for him, the name of the game will be to make the big scores even bigger'.