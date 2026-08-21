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'Pass on the weed': Ex-India cricketer's funny reply to AB de Villiers on Sachin vs Virat debate goes viral

The ongoing debate regarding the relative greatness of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli recently drew a sharp and humorous reaction from former Indian fast bowler Dodda Ganesh.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 09:59 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
'Pass on the weed': Ex-India cricketer's funny reply to AB de Villiers on Sachin vs Virat debate goes viral
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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'Pass on the weed': Ex-India cricketer's funny reply to AB de Villiers on Sachin vs Virat debate goes viral
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