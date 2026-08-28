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Pat Cummins backs Greg Chappell-led appeal for Imran Khan's medical care, Family visits

Australia captain Pat Cummins has backed a Greg Chappell-led appeal seeking proper medical care and family access for jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. The petition, signed by 21 former international captains, has urged Pakistani authorities to complete a court-directed medical assessment and ensure recommended treatment.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
Pat Cummins backs Greg Chappell-led appeal for Imran Khan's medical care, Family visits
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Pat Cummins backs Greg Chappell-led appeal for Imran Khan's medical care, Family visits
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