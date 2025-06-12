Pat Cummins Breaks 43-Year Lord’s Record With Sensational Six-Wicket Haul In WTC Final

Australian skipper Pat Cummins delivered a bowling masterclass on Day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s, shattering a 43-year-old record and etching his name among the legends of the game.

Historic Figures at the Home of Cricket

Cummins recorded 6/28, the best-ever bowling figures by a captain at Lord’s, surpassing the long-standing mark of 5 wickets set by England’s Bob Willis against India in 1982. In a destructive spell, the Australian captain dismissed: Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada

This stunning effort dismantled South Africa for just 138 runs, giving Australia a first-innings lead of 74 and firmly turning the match in their favour.

300 Test Wickets Milestone

Alongside this iconic Lord’s performance, Cummins also reached another major personal landmark, 300 Test wickets, becoming only the sixth Australian fast bowler to do so, joining an elite club that includes:

Glenn McGrath

Mitchell Johnson

Brett Lee

Dennis Lillee

Jason Gillespie

His achievement came in just 67 Tests, underlining his impact and consistency since debuting in 2011.

Dominant Day 2: Turns the Tide

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 212, with South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada (5/51) and Marco Jansen (2/49) keeping them under pressure. However, Cummins' fiery spell, supported by Starc and Hazlewood, turned the tables quickly. The Proteas were reduced from 34/1 to 138 all out in less than a session and a half.

WTC Legacy Grows

This performance not only keeps Australia in command of the WTC Final but also cements Cummins’ growing stature in red-ball cricket. With 73 wickets across 17 matches in the current World Test Championship cycle, he trails only Nathan Lyon among Australians and continues to lead by example.