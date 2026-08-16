/Pat Cummins creates unwanted history after 9 wicket loss vs Bangladesh, becomes 1st Australian captain to...

Australian captain Pat Cummins has made unwanted history by becoming the first Australian skipper to lose a home Test match against two different Asian teams, following previous losses to India in 2024 and now suffering a stunning 9 wicket defeat against Bangladesh in Darwin on Sunday. Rather than deflecting blame after the heavy loss, Cummins offered full credit to the opposition while reflecting on where the contest slipped away.
The Controversial statement
Months earlier in March, Cummins had drawn immense attention to his squad's commitment to red-ball cricket by revealing the financial sacrifices players made to prepare for the series, noting, "Some of our guys are saying no to half a million pounds for 20 days' work to go and play those two Test matches against Bangladesh."
Given those heavy sacrifices and the subsequent lopsided result, questions surrounding the team's training methods were inevitable. However, Cummins firmly defended their buildup during the post-match conference:
"Probably that day one. You know, I thought our preparation was, you know, pretty much spot on. I thought it was excellent. So, yeah, no excuses. They played really well. You know, I thought the day one wicket was doing a little bit early, but obviously got to try and find a way to bat a little bit longer than we did, and then, yeah, just couldn't penetrate with the ball. But, yeah, I thought they played really well."
Will they make changes during 2nd Test?
Addressing potential roster alterations ahead of the upcoming second Test, the skipper chose not to rush into wholesale changes, emphasizing the need for measured reflection:
"I think every time there's a game like this, you always kind of look at your match-ups and, you know, your make-up of the team for the next one. But, yeah, we only just finished, so we'll have a think about it. You know, we're pretty good at bouncing back, so no doubt the batters and every group will get together and have a good think about this one and where we can improve."
Concluding his remarks, Cummins acknowledged that Bangladesh completely dictated the terms of the match through superior execution across every department:
"Yeah, they did. I think they outplayed us in all facets, really. You know, I thought they were really patient and quite disciplined. And, yeah, once we were behind, it was really hard to get back."
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