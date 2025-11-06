Pat Cummins Fitness Update: Australia Skipper Eyes Second Test Return In Brisbane

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins is on course to make his long-awaited return to red-ball cricket during the second Ashes Test against England, beginning December 4 in Brisbane. The 32-year-old fast bowler has been recovering from a back injury that has kept him out of action since July 2025, ruling him out of the opening Test in Perth later this month.

Cummins confirmed at Seven Network’s cricket season launch that his recovery is progressing well and that he has already resumed bowling at near full intensity. “That’s the aim, and we’re building our plan towards the second Test,” he said. “It’s probably not until you get a bit closer that you can really know where you’re at. The good thing is that I’m pulling up well, and the body is great. We’re trying to keep that second Test as a live option.”

Cummins Targets Second Test Return

While the star pacer is optimistic about returning for the Brisbane Test, he admitted that it might be challenging to play all four remaining matches in the high-intensity series. “I’m pretty keen to play as much as I can,” Cummins said. “But realistically, if we have a big game and bowl 40 or 50 overs and then there’s another Test a few days later, it might be a bridge too far.”

The first Ashes Test, starting November 21 in Perth, will see Cummins sitting out as he continues to regain match fitness. In his absence, vice-captain Steve Smith is likely to lead the side once again, with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Scott Boland expected to spearhead the pace attack.

Workload Management Remains Crucial

Australia’s team management and medical staff are expected to take a cautious approach with Cummins’ return, especially given the tight scheduling of the series. Some Tests are separated by only four-day gaps, which may not provide enough recovery time for a fast bowler managing a back injury. Selectors have hinted that rotation and workload management will play a key role throughout the series.

Despite the uncertainty, selectors and coaches remain confident that Cummins will play a “major part” in the Ashes campaign. His leadership, new-ball discipline, and ability to strike early wickets make him a vital asset in Australia’s bid to retain the Ashes urn on home soil.