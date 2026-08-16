/Pat Cummins hints at Australia team changes after Bangladesh loss: 'We’ll have a good think'

The Aussie skipper then hinted that there might be changes in the pipeline after a full-strength Australian side lost to Bangladesh for the first time at home. "I think every time there's a game like this, you always kind of look at your match-ups and your make-up of the team for the next one. But we only just finished, so we'll think about it. We're pretty good at bouncing back, so no doubt the batters and every group will get together and have a good think about this one and where we can improve," he added.