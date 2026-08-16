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Pat Cummins hints at Australia team changes after Bangladesh loss: 'We’ll have a good think'

Pat Cummins has hinted at possible changes to Australia’s playing XI after their historic nine-wicket Test defeat to Bangladesh. The Australian captain said the team will assess its combinations and "have a good think" ahead of the second Test in Mackay.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 04:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Pat Cummins hints at Australia team changes after Bangladesh loss: 'We’ll have a good think'
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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