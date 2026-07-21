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Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon return as Australia name Bangladesh test squad

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon return as Australia name a full-strength squad for the Bangladesh Test series. The trio's comeback marks Australia's strongest Test squad in a year, with the two-match series beginning on August 13.

Written ByIANS
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon return as Australia name Bangladesh test squad
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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