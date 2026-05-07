Pat Cummins offered whopping $12m deal by Cricket Australia to prioritise Test cricket over IPL until 2029

Cricket Australia (CA) is taking a firm stand against the growing trend of international stars becoming T20 freelancers. Following reports that an IPL franchise attempted to entice Pat Cummins away from his national commitments, CA has reportedly proposed a monumental $12 million "rescue deal" to ensure his loyalty to the Australian side.

Securing the Future of Australian Test Cricket

According to a report from the Sydney Morning Herald, this contract extension aims to keep Cummins prioritized for national selection, with a specific focus on Test cricket, through 2029. The deal is structured as a three-year extension valued at approximately $4 million annually. The report suggests that other key players, including Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, are also in negotiations for similar long-term security.

ALSO READ - IPL 2026 playoffs scenario: Wins required to qualify for top 4 for RCB, CSK, MI, SRH, PBKS, GT, LG, KKR, DC, RR - In Pics

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

James Allsopp, CA’s head of cricket, spoke to the publication regarding whether the nation's elite athletes deserved such high remuneration and job security:

“Absolutely. They’ve earned the right, they’ve been long-term performers for Australia across formats for a long period of time. There’s only so far you can take them under the current constraints. That’s definitely a priority at the moment.”

Learning from the Past

The move by CA appears to be a proactive effort to avoid the talent drain previously experienced by the West Indies. In that instance, lucrative franchise opportunities led many players to prioritize freelance T20 leagues over international duties, resulting in a decline in the national team's performance even in the formats they once dominated.

A Heavy Schedule Ahead

The news of this offer comes as Australia prepares for a demanding summer, featuring 21 Test matches over the coming year. This marks a significant return for Cummins, who was sidelined for four out of five matches during the 2025/26 Ashes series due to a back injury. That same injury also caused him to miss the T20 World Cup and the initial half of the 2026 IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rejecting the Franchise Path

This is not the first time Cummins and Head have been targeted. Last October, reports surfaced that an unnamed IPL team offered the pair $10 million to retire from international cricket and commit fully to the franchise circuit. Both players, along with Jofra Archer who reportedly received a similar pitch, declined the offer. Should this new CA deal be finalized, it may result in Cummins stepping away from future participation in the Big Bash League to manage his workload.

Currently, both Cummins and Head are active in IPL 2026. Under Cummins' leadership, Sunrisers Hyderabad has climbed to the top of the standings after 11 games, placing the team in a strong position for the upcoming playoffs.