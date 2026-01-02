Pat Cummins Pays Tribute As Usman Khawaja Bids Farewell To International Cricket

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran opener Usman Khawaja, who confirmed that he will retire from international cricket following the conclusion of the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground, beginning January 4.

Khawaja, 39, announced during a press interaction on Friday, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished international career that spanned more than a decade.

Cummins Leads Tributes to Khawaja

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Taking to social media, Cummins congratulated his long-time teammate on an outstanding career and wished him well for his final Test appearance. “Incredible career, mate,” Cummins wrote, urging Khawaja to finish on a high at his home ground in Sydney.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also joined in, congratulating Khawaja on his achievements and wishing him luck for his farewell Test.

A Career of Consistency and Class

Khawaja will bow out of international cricket having represented Australia in 87 Test matches, scoring 6,206 runs at an average of 43.39, including 16 centuries and 28 half-centuries. Known for his composure and technical excellence at the top of the order, the left-hander has been one of Australia’s most dependable batters in recent years.

Speaking to the media at the SCG, Khawaja revealed that the decision to retire had been on his mind for some time and was made after deep reflection and conversations with his family. “I’d been thinking about it for a while. Going into this series, I had a feeling it might be my last,” Khawaja said. “I spoke a lot with my wife, Rachel, and that helped me find clarity.”

He also revealed that head coach Andrew McDonald had explored options to extend his international career, including potential tours beyond the current Ashes series.

Choosing the Right Moment to Step Away

Khawaja admitted that parts of the series were challenging and played a role in helping him make peace with the decision to retire.

“The start of the series was tough, and not playing one of the Tests made me realise it was probably the right time,” he said. “But I’m grateful I get to finish on my own terms, at the SCG, which means a lot to me.”

He also addressed speculation around his selection, stating that he never wanted to overstay his welcome or block opportunities for younger players.

Life After International Cricket

While stepping away from international cricket, Khawaja confirmed he is not retiring from the game entirely. He will continue playing domestic cricket, featuring for Queensland and in the Big Bash League with the Brisbane Heat.

As Australia prepares for the final Ashes Test, the focus will not only be on the result but also on celebrating the career of one of the country’s most respected modern-day openers.