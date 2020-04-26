Pat Cummins picks this Indian as toughest batsman to bowl to

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has recently revealed the toughest batsman to bowl to and it is India's top-order Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara.

At a time when all the cricketing activities across the globe are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, the players are switching to social media platforms to keep their fans engaged.

Recently, Cummins too took to his official Instagram account and decided to interact with his fans by engaging in a Question and Answer live session.

One of the followers asked the 26-year-old Australian to reveal the name of a batsman who he finds toughest to bowl to.

In reply, Cummins said that though there are unfortunately many such batsman out there, he is going to name the one who was a real pain in the backside for Australia last summer.

Cummins said that Pujara was an 'absolute rock' for India during the Test series between the two sides last summer and was hardest to get out.

"There are a lot of them out there, unfortunately. I am going to go with someone a little different, who was a real pain in the backside for us last summer was Pujara for India," he said.

"He was an absolute rock for them that series, really hard to get out, just ultra concentration all day, day after day. He is the hardest one in Test cricket so far I think," the Australian fast bowler added.

During India's 2018-19 Test series to Australia, Pujara was one of the shining lights for India as he notched up 521 runs in seven innings. He scored a total of three hundreds at an average of 74.42 and was the top scorer across the board as India clinched their maiden Test series win Down Under.

Cummins, who made his Test debut for Australia in 2011, also displayed a decent performance during that series as he claimed 14 wickets in the four matches. He is currently the number one-ranked bowler in the International Cricket Council (ICC)Test rankings