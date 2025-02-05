Pat Cummins Roasts Virat Kohli Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025 In Hilarious Promo Video - Watch

As the countdown to the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 continues, cricket fans are already buzzing with excitement. The tournament, which will see the world’s best cricketers battle it out for supremacy, is just two weeks away, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Among the favorites to lift the coveted trophy are Australia, the reigning ODI World Cup champions, and India, who enter the tournament as the defending T20 World Cup champions.

Pat Cummins Unleashes Sledging in a Hilarious Champions Trophy Promo

Ahead of the tournament, Australian captain Pat Cummins has turned heads with a cheeky and comical TV commercial that has gone viral across social media platforms. In a promotion for the Champions Trophy, Cummins is seen practicing his sledging skills in front of a camera. The video features the 31-year-old cricketer making hilarious jabs at several of the world's best players, including Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, and, most notably, India’s Virat Kohli.

“Oi Ben, I am not stokes about you,” says Cummins to the England all-rounder. He then turns his attention to Ollie Pope, humorously telling him, “You better start praying.” But it’s the sledging aimed at Kohli that has truly caught the attention of fans. In a moment of pure wit, Cummins cheekily says, “Hey Kohli, I have never seen you bat this slowly.”

The video, which has quickly gone viral, is a perfect example of Cummins’ playful side. While his on-field persona is that of a fierce competitor, this commercial highlights his lighter, more humorous nature off the field. And it’s clear that the Australian pacer has a knack for playing the role of the villain—his intense stare and delivery in the video make him seem as if he's auditioning for a Bond movie villain role. Fans couldn't help but notice the "villain arc" potential in Cummins’ portrayal, with many commenting on the ominous vibe of his delivery.

The Road to Champions Trophy 2025

As the cricketing world prepares for the Champions Trophy, both Australia and India are gearing up to take on their respective rivals. Australia, fresh off their historic win in the 2023 ODI World Cup, will be one of the top contenders. Under the leadership of Cummins, Australia has been in scintillating form, with a stellar performance in the World Test Championship and the recent retention of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India, on the other hand, is set to bring their A-game to the tournament as the defending T20 World Cup champions. Despite playing their matches in Dubai, the Men in Blue will face stiff competition from the likes of Australia and Pakistan, who are also eyeing the prestigious title. While the upcoming series against England is vital for both teams, all eyes are on the Champions Trophy, where India will seek to add another major title to their collection.

Shubman Gill Sets the Tone for India’s Champions Trophy Preparations

Meanwhile, India’s vice-captain Shubman Gill has already set the tone for the team’s upcoming ODI series against England. Speaking at a press conference, Gill emphasized that India is not treating the series as a mere practice for the Champions Trophy. "This is a very important series for us. Every series is very important, and we are looking to dominate and win this series like any other series," said Gill.

The three-match series against England will be played at various iconic venues, including the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Cuttack's Barabati Stadium, and Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill's words reflect India’s serious approach to the series, and the players are eager to hit the ground running ahead of the Champions Trophy.

The Unpredictable Nature of the Champions Trophy

As anticipation builds, the question on everyone’s mind is who will emerge victorious at the Champions Trophy 2025? Australia, with their formidable lineup led by Cummins, are undoubtedly one of the favorites. However, India, Pakistan, and other powerhouses like England and South Africa will make for fierce competition.

Australia will open their campaign against England on February 22 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, and Cummins’ sledging tactics will likely fuel even greater excitement around the event. With his humorous commercial already making waves, there’s no doubt that the rivalry between Australia and India will be one of the main storylines to follow in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy.

As cricket fans gear up for what promises to be an unforgettable tournament, one thing is for certain: the battles on the field will be just as intense as the banter off it.