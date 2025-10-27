Pat Cummins Ruled Out of First Ashes Test: Steve Smith Returns as Captain in High-Stakes Series Opener

Australia’s Ashes campaign has been dealt a major setback before a ball has even been bowled. Captain and strike bowler Pat Cummins has officially been ruled out of the first Ashes Test in Perth, as he continues to recover from a persistent back injury. Cricket Australia confirmed on Monday that the 32-year-old pace spearhead has not resumed bowling yet and will aim to be fit in time for the second Test in Brisbane, starting on December 4.

Cummins, who has not played since Australia’s tour of the West Indies in July, had earlier admitted that he was “less than likely” to feature in the series opener. Despite beginning light running drills, the skipper has not yet progressed to bowling workloads, forcing the selectors to take a cautious approach.

Head coach Andrew McDonald conceded that the team had “run out of time” to get Cummins ready for Perth but remained optimistic about his return for the Gabba Test. “We flagged it — the recovery timeline was always tight. But the positive is that he’ll start bowling this week, which is a huge step,” McDonald said.

Steve Smith Returns as Captain — A Familiar Role for Australia’s Former Skipper

In Cummins’ absence, Steve Smith will once again don the captain’s armband, marking his seventh stint as stand-in skipper since his reinstatement into leadership duties. The 36-year-old, who famously lost the captaincy in 2018 following the ball-tampering scandal, has since rebuilt his reputation as one of the finest batsmen and leaders in the modern era.

Smith, already an Ashes-winning captain, brings vast experience to the helm. Under his leadership, Australia will aim to continue their strong home record, having dominated the last Ashes series on home soil 4–0. “Losing your captain is not ideal,” McDonald acknowledged, “but when you have someone like Steve Smith stepping in, it’s a huge asset. He knows the conditions, the rivalry, and what it takes to win the Ashes.”

Scott Boland Likely to Replace Cummins in the Bowling Attack

While Cummins recuperates, Scott Boland is the frontrunner to fill the void in Australia’s pace attack. The right-arm seamer, renowned for his remarkable average of 12.63 in home Tests, offers control, consistency, and experience—qualities crucial in a five-Test series compressed into just over seven weeks.

Boland is expected to join Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, forming an all-30s seam trio tasked with neutralising England’s aggressive batting unit. However, selectors may also keep reserves like Michael Neser, Brendan Doggett, and Fergus O’Neill on standby, given the tight scheduling and potential for fast-bowler fatigue.

Cummins’ Leadership Legacy and Injury Timeline

Since taking over as Australia’s Test captain in November 2021, Cummins has overseen a golden phase in Australian cricket — guiding the team to the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup titles in 2023, while retaining the Ashes in England earlier that year with a 2–2 draw.

His injury, a lumbar stress fracture, first surfaced in September, ruling him out of white-ball series against New Zealand and India. Cummins himself admitted earlier this month that his preparation window was “tight,” requiring at least a month of bowling in the nets to regain match readiness.

“It’s not an acute pain anymore, but the stiffness remains,” Cummins had said. “We’re trying to condense a few months of rehab into a shorter timeline, but it’s a common injury among fast bowlers, and we know how to manage it.”