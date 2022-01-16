Pat Cummins stops teammates from celebrating with booze to get Usman Khawaja back on stage - WATCH

Showing their sheer dominance, fast bowlers helped Australia thrash England by 146 runs in the fifth and final Test on Day 3, to clinch the 2021/22 Ashes series 4-0 and to retain the urn, here on Sunday.

Despite Mark Wood`s lion-hearted efforts to keep his side in the contest with his career-best 6 for 39 to bowl Australia out in their second innings for 155 and set England a realistic chase of 271, visitors folded from 0-68 a ball prior to tea to 124 all out just 22.4 overs later.

It was a 17-wicket day -- just the third of such carnage in Tests played in Australia over the past 25 years, and the second since yesterday -- saw Australia complete such a clinical win that off-spinner Nathan Lyon wasn`t required to bowl a ball during the match.

The Australia fast bowlers showed their mastery with wickets shared between skipper Pat Cummins (3-42), Scott Boland (3-18), Cameron Green (3-21) and Mitchell Starc (1-30).

Cummins wins hearts

Australian skipper won his maiden Test series and that too an Ashes. On the top of it, it is a 4-0 win at home, which makes it even more special.

And Cummins showed why he is a brilliant team man even after the game was over. After receiving the trophy, the Aussies started celebrating by opening the champagne and Usman Khawaja had to leave the stage due to his religious beliefs. In Islam, alcohol is not consumed and should not even be touched. That is why Khawaja opted out of the group for some time. Cummins saw this and asked his teammates to quit celebrating with spraying of the alcohol and called Khawaja back to the stage.

Here's the video: