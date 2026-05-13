Pat Cummin's Sunrisers Hyderabad create 'unwanted' IPL history after 86 all Out vs GT

Sunrisers Hyderabad experienced a disastrous performance during their Indian Premier League 2026 fixture against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In what became one of the most significant defeats in the history of the franchise, SRH was completely overwhelmed by the Gujarat pace unit. While attempting to chase a manageable target of 169, Hyderabad was dismissed for a mere 86 runs in just 14.5 overs, resulting in a massive 82 run win for GT.

Match Breakdown and Batting Failure

The downfall of the SRH innings arrived early as Mohammed Siraj claimed the wicket of Travis Head for a duck in the first over. The pressure mounted as Kagiso Rabada quickly removed Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan for low scores. Sunrisers Hyderabad was unable to recover from these initial setbacks as wickets fell frequently throughout the innings. Captain Pat Cummins was the only player to offer a short period of resistance toward the end of the match.

Historical Statistical Lows for SRH

This heavy loss forced SRH into several undesirable positions within the IPL record books.

Lowest All Out Scores for SRH in IPL History

Score Opponent Venue Year

86 Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 2026

96 Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 2019

113 Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 2015

113 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai 2024 Final

114 Punjab Kings Dubai 2022

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Additionally, the total of 86 stands as the second lowest score ever recorded against the Gujarat Titans, following the 82 run total by Lucknow Super Giants in 2022.

Largest Defeat Margins for SRH by Runs

Margin Opponent Venue Year

82 runs Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 2026

80 runs Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 2025

78 runs Chennai Super Kings Chennai 2024

77 runs Chennai Super Kings Hyderabad 2013

This game also represented the first occasion since the 2024 season that Hyderabad failed to successfully chase a target under 200 runs.

Captain Pat Cummins Responds to the Loss

Despite the magnitude of the defeat, Pat Cummins stood by his team during the post match period. He acknowledged that the Gujarat bowlers performed exceptionally well by utilizing the difficult conditions and hitting hard lengths consistently. Cummins noted that while the pitch was challenging, such batting collapses are simply a reality of T20 cricket. He remained supportive of the SRH batting lineup, highlighting the consistent contributions of the top order throughout the season and calling for the team to focus on the upcoming playoff race.

Shubman Gill viral post

Shubman Gill has quietly turned post-match Instagram captions into an art form this IPL season. Following Gujarat Titans’ crushing 82-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad a result that marked GT’s fifth consecutive win. Gill once again stole the spotlight off the field just as effortlessly as his team had dominated on it.

"Dil abhi bhi sache, aur ghar bhi kache"

