Pat Cummins’ Surprising All-Time IND-AUS ODI XI Leaves Out Virat Kohli, Includes Star Indian Players

As India and Australia gear up for their much-anticipated ODI series starting October 19 in Perth, Australian skipper Pat Cummins has sparked an interesting debate among cricket fans. Ahead of the series, the star pacer named his combined all-time ODI XI, featuring players from both cricketing powerhouses, but surprisingly, only three Indian legends cut.

Cummins’ All-Time IND-AUS ODI XI

The Australian captain’s selection featured a mix of explosive openers, middle-order giants, and some of the greatest bowlers to have ever played the 50-over format. His playing XI (comprising retired players) is as follows:

David Warner, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Steve Smith, Shane Watson, Michael Bevan, MS Dhoni (wk), Brett Lee, Shane Warne, Zaheer Khan, Glenn McGrath.

While Cummins himself did not include his name, his chosen squad showcases a balanced blend of aggression and composure, with Australian dominance clearly visible.

Only Three Indians Make the Cut

Cummins’ all-time ODI XI features only three Indian cricketers: Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Zaheer Khan.

Tendulkar, with over 18,000 ODI runs, remains the undisputed opener in most all-time XIs.

Dhoni’s inclusion as wicketkeeper-batter and finisher reflects his unmatched tactical acumen and game-finishing ability.

Zaheer Khan, one of India’s most consistent pacers in the 2000s, earns his spot for his impact in global tournaments, including the 2011 World Cup triumph.

Notable Omissions: Kohli and Rohit

The biggest talking points from Cummins’ list were the omissions of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Kohli, often hailed as one of the greatest ODI batters ever with 82 centuries across formats, missed out despite his staggering record.

Rohit, known for his three ODI double centuries and exceptional captaincy, also didn’t make the final XI.

Cummins’ choices appear to favour retired icons over currently active players, suggesting that longevity and legacy were the deciding factors.

Australian Dominance in the XI

The line-up heavily favours Australian players, reflecting their era of ODI supremacy during the late 1990s and 2000s.

With names like Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, and Brett Lee, Cummins highlighted Australia’s golden generation.

Middle-order greats like Michael Bevan and all-rounder Shane Watson add both balance and firepower to the team.

With the ODI series between the two sides just days away, Cummins’ all-time XI has reignited fan debates about who truly deserves a spot among the greatest ever.