Pat Cummins Takes Unbelievable Caught-And-Bowled To Dismiss Keacy Carty In 2nd Test Vs West Indies - WATCH VIDEO

Australian skipper Pat Cummins produced a moment of brilliance in the second Test against the West Indies at St George’s, Grenada, by pulling off one of the best caught-and-bowled dismissals in recent memory. His one-handed, diving catch to remove Keacy Carty on Day 2 has gone viral and left the cricketing world in awe.

The Moment of Magic

The incident occurred during the morning session of Day 2 when Cummins delivered a sharp-length ball that Carty inside-edged. The ball ballooned dangerously close to the pitch area, and before it could fall safely, Cummins sprinted in his follow-through and dived full stretch to his right. He plucked the ball out of the air with one hand, completing a reflex catch that few thought possible.

Fans, commentators, and even rival players were stunned by the sheer athleticism of the effort. The dismissal left the West Indies reeling at a crucial point in the innings.

Watch the Incredible Catch

___ - the world after THAT catch by Pat Cumminspic.twitter.com/nRDI8INifx — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) July 4, 2025

A Captain Leading by Example

Pat Cummins has built a reputation as one of the best fast bowlers in the world, but moments like these show that his fielding is equally elite. The catch was part of a broader spell of dominance, as Cummins also took the wickets of Brandon King and Shai Hope, helping Australia seize control early.

His actions were a turning point in the match, shifting the momentum just when the West Indies were looking to fight back.

West Indies Poor Form

West Indies endured another poor start in the second Test as their top-order struggles continued. Despite bowling out Australia for 286, after having them at 110/5, thanks to strong spells and tight fielding, the Caribbean side faltered with the bat. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was dismissed for a duck, and John Campbell’s promising 40-run knock ended too soon. Reduced to 64/3, West Indies once again face an uphill battle, reminiscent of their collapse in the first Test. Unless the middle order shows resilience, a 2-0 series defeat looks likely.