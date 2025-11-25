Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989036https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/pat-cummins-trains-with-pink-ball-as-hazlewood-steps-up-recovery-ahead-of-brisbane-day-night-test-2989036.html
NewsCricket
PAT CUMMINS TRAINING

Pat Cummins Trains With Pink Ball As Hazlewood Steps Up Recovery Ahead Of Brisbane Day-Night Test

Australia’s preparations for the upcoming day-night Test at the Gabba gained momentum on Tuesday, with captain Pat Cummins and fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood both taking significant steps in their rehabilitation programs. 

Edited By: Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 03:36 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pat Cummins Trains With Pink Ball As Hazlewood Steps Up Recovery Ahead Of Brisbane Day-Night TestImage Credit:- X

Australia’s preparations for the upcoming day-night Test at the Gabba gained momentum on Tuesday, with captain Pat Cummins and fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood both taking significant steps in their rehabilitation programs. The two pacers trained at Cricket Central in Sydney, where New South Wales is hosting Tasmania in a Sheffield Shield match. Their training sessions provided encouraging signs for Australia, who are managing early-series injuries carefully as the Ashes schedule begins to intensify.

Hazlewood Progressing, but Gabba Test Unlikely

Hazlewood, recovering from the hamstring issue that forced him out of the opening Test in Perth, spent his time bowling with a red ball, indicating he may not be rushed back for the Gabba fixture. Instead, the coaching staff appears to be targeting a return for the Adelaide Test, which will be played under traditional daytime conditions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Head coach Andrew McDonald remains confident Hazlewood will be seen later in the series.

“We know he’ll be available at some point,” McDonald said. “There’s more rehab work ahead before we lock in exactly where he fits, but the expectation is that he will play a role.”

Cummins Builds Toward Return With Pink Kookaburra

While Hazlewood worked conservatively, Cummins’ session had a stronger competitive edge. The skipper bowled with the pink Kookaburra, the ball used in the upcoming Gabba Test, and steadily increased his pace and rhythm. McDonald noted that the signs from Cummins' session were highly encouraging:

“He looked close to finishing his rehab phase; the pace and intensity were both there,” he said. “Now it’s just about building game-level durability and making sure we don’t push too fast.”

Selectors are being cautious, especially given the risk of early Tests finishing inside four days, a trend seen in Perth.

Schedule to Tighten After Adelaide

Australia currently enjoys decent spacing between early matches, with 11 days separating the first two Tests. However, after Adelaide, the calendar becomes condensed, with a four-day turnaround before the Boxing Day Test, and another short gap heading into Sydney. This format puts extra emphasis on player fitness and squad readiness, particularly among the fast bowlers.

Shield Form Prompts Depth Discussion

Recent Sheffield Shield performances have shown the pink ball will likely play a major role in Brisbane. During the Queensland vs. Victoria fixture, 10 wickets fell under lights on day three, contrasting with the slower wicket during daylight hours. Queensland quick Xavier Bartlett impressed with figures of 4 for 35 and a career-best 72 with the bat, adding his name to longer-term Ashes discussions. However, with Cummins and Hazlewood nearing availability, his chances remain slim for now.

Selection Possibilities: Neser, Richardson in the Frame

Michael Neser, who served as a reserve fast bowler in Perth, could be a serious contender for the Gabba given the match is on his home ground. Both of Neser’s previous Test appearances came in pink-ball matches in Adelaide, making him a logical candidate if Australia opts for an additional seam option.

Selectors are also monitoring Jhye Richardson, who is recovering from shoulder surgery. Richardson bowled 20 overs recently for a CA XI against the England Lions and is expected to feature for Australia A in Brisbane as part of his build-up.

Despite visible icing after spells, Richardson assured reporters his shoulder is responding well: “This outing was about physical readiness. The ice was just routine maintenance. Each session feels more natural, and this was the biggest workload I’ve had in a while. It’s all part of preparation for four-day cricket.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Israel Mossad
Silent Killer Strikes Again: Israel's Mossad Eliminates Hezbollah Commander
Delhi AQI
Delhi Chokes As AQI Remains 'Poor': 50% Staff In Office, Rest On WFH
SMVD Medical College admissions
'Merit Over Religion In J&K': Omar Abdullah On SMVD Medical College Admissions
bihar congress
Bihar: Congress Expels Seven Leaders For Six Years Over Anti-Party Activities
Myanmar earthquake
Earthquake Of 3.8 Magnitude Strikes Myanmar
West Bengal SIR
CM Mamata Writes To CEC, Questions ECI Proposals On SIR Staffing
Technology
TRAI Takes Action On Over 21 Lakh Fraudulent Numbers In One Year
Youth in politics
Youth In Politics: Time To Set Age Limit For Local Bodies, Panchayat Polls?
UK news
Billionaire Leaving UK Due To Proposed Taxes? Lakshmi Mittal Leaves Nation
Technology
Android Users Can Now Share Files With iPhones And Vice Versa; How To Use It