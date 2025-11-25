Pat Cummins Trains With Pink Ball As Hazlewood Steps Up Recovery Ahead Of Brisbane Day-Night Test

Australia’s preparations for the upcoming day-night Test at the Gabba gained momentum on Tuesday, with captain Pat Cummins and fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood both taking significant steps in their rehabilitation programs. The two pacers trained at Cricket Central in Sydney, where New South Wales is hosting Tasmania in a Sheffield Shield match. Their training sessions provided encouraging signs for Australia, who are managing early-series injuries carefully as the Ashes schedule begins to intensify.

Hazlewood Progressing, but Gabba Test Unlikely

Hazlewood, recovering from the hamstring issue that forced him out of the opening Test in Perth, spent his time bowling with a red ball, indicating he may not be rushed back for the Gabba fixture. Instead, the coaching staff appears to be targeting a return for the Adelaide Test, which will be played under traditional daytime conditions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Head coach Andrew McDonald remains confident Hazlewood will be seen later in the series.

“We know he’ll be available at some point,” McDonald said. “There’s more rehab work ahead before we lock in exactly where he fits, but the expectation is that he will play a role.”

Cummins Builds Toward Return With Pink Kookaburra

While Hazlewood worked conservatively, Cummins’ session had a stronger competitive edge. The skipper bowled with the pink Kookaburra, the ball used in the upcoming Gabba Test, and steadily increased his pace and rhythm. McDonald noted that the signs from Cummins' session were highly encouraging:

“He looked close to finishing his rehab phase; the pace and intensity were both there,” he said. “Now it’s just about building game-level durability and making sure we don’t push too fast.”

Selectors are being cautious, especially given the risk of early Tests finishing inside four days, a trend seen in Perth.

Schedule to Tighten After Adelaide

Australia currently enjoys decent spacing between early matches, with 11 days separating the first two Tests. However, after Adelaide, the calendar becomes condensed, with a four-day turnaround before the Boxing Day Test, and another short gap heading into Sydney. This format puts extra emphasis on player fitness and squad readiness, particularly among the fast bowlers.

Shield Form Prompts Depth Discussion

Recent Sheffield Shield performances have shown the pink ball will likely play a major role in Brisbane. During the Queensland vs. Victoria fixture, 10 wickets fell under lights on day three, contrasting with the slower wicket during daylight hours. Queensland quick Xavier Bartlett impressed with figures of 4 for 35 and a career-best 72 with the bat, adding his name to longer-term Ashes discussions. However, with Cummins and Hazlewood nearing availability, his chances remain slim for now.

Selection Possibilities: Neser, Richardson in the Frame

Michael Neser, who served as a reserve fast bowler in Perth, could be a serious contender for the Gabba given the match is on his home ground. Both of Neser’s previous Test appearances came in pink-ball matches in Adelaide, making him a logical candidate if Australia opts for an additional seam option.

Selectors are also monitoring Jhye Richardson, who is recovering from shoulder surgery. Richardson bowled 20 overs recently for a CA XI against the England Lions and is expected to feature for Australia A in Brisbane as part of his build-up.

Despite visible icing after spells, Richardson assured reporters his shoulder is responding well: “This outing was about physical readiness. The ice was just routine maintenance. Each session feels more natural, and this was the biggest workload I’ve had in a while. It’s all part of preparation for four-day cricket.”