Pat Cummins & Travis Head Turn Down $10 Million IPL Offers To Stay Loyal To Australia

Australian cricket stars Pat Cummins and Travis Head have reportedly turned down staggering offers of USD 10 million each from an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise to abandon international cricket and commit solely to global T20 leagues. The news highlights the growing influence and financial power of franchise cricket, which continues to reshape the economics of the sport worldwide.

The Rise of Franchise Cricket and Global T20 Opportunities

In recent years, franchise cricket has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar ecosystem. IPL franchises have expanded into other T20 leagues such as SA20, ILT20, Major League Cricket (MLC), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and The Hundred in England. These leagues offer lucrative contracts, often surpassing earnings from national boards, making them attractive to players seeking financial security and global exposure.

The approach made to Cummins and Head reportedly aimed to recruit them into a global T20 network, spanning leagues in India, the UAE, the USA, and the Caribbean. Although the franchise behind the offer has not been officially named, reports indicate the bid was approximately INR 58 crore (USD 10 million) annually per player—a figure nearly double what top-tier Australian cricketers earn under Cricket Australia contracts.

Pat Cummins’ and Travis Head’s Commitment to Australia

Despite the eye-watering sum, both players politely declined, reaffirming their commitment to represent Australia across formats. Cummins, the national captain and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper in the IPL, earns roughly AUD 3 million from his Cricket Australia contract and an additional USD 3.7 million from IPL. Meanwhile, Travis Head, also part of SRH, earns about USD 1.2 million from his IPL stint.

Head emphasized his dedication to international cricket in a recent interview:

“I played MLC to get a taste of franchise cricket. … Currently, I’m playing for Australia, and I don’t see a timeline where I can play anything else, really.”

This stance showcases the loyalty of elite players who prioritize national duty over franchise riches, even in an era dominated by T20 leagues.

Implications for Australian Cricket and the BBL

The reported offers have sparked discussions around Big Bash League (BBL) privatization, with suggestions that a more lucrative domestic T20 setup could retain top Australian talent. With international players increasingly drawn to overseas leagues, a privatized BBL could boost salaries and make the domestic circuit more competitive, ensuring Australia retains its marquee stars.

Franchise cricket’s allure is clear: it provides players like Head the flexibility to experience leagues such as IPL, MLC, and SA20 while also preparing for international commitments. Cummins, however, is currently sidelined due to injury and may miss the upcoming ODI and T20I series against India, with concerns that his recovery timeline could rule him out of The Ashes 2025, starting in November.