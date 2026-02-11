Path to the Super 8s: How Rashid Khan's Afghanistan can still Qualify after Consecutive defeats vs NZ & SA

Following a high-octane double Super Over loss to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan find themselves in a precarious position in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Despite being semi-finalists in 2024, the Asian Giants have started their Group D campaign with two straight losses. However, a mathematical path to the Super 8 stage still remains open, provided several external results fall in their favor.

Current Standing in Group D

After Match No. 13, Afghanistan sits third in the Group D points table. Their journey began with a five-wicket loss to New Zealand in Chennai on February 8, followed by the heartbreaking tie-break defeat against South Africa. Currently, both New Zealand and South Africa have 4 points each from two matches, occupying the top two spots.

The Winning Requirement

To maintain any hope of reaching the next round, Afghanistan must secure victories in their remaining two fixtures:

February 16: Against the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

February 19: Against Canada

It is not enough to simply win these games; Afghanistan needs to secure them by significant margins. If they achieve two wins, they will finish the group stage with 4 points and a vastly improved Net Run Rate (NRR).

The "Help from Others" Scenario

Afghanistan's destiny is no longer in their hands. For them to qualify, they require one of the following scenarios to occur:

New Zealand Collapse: New Zealand must lose both of their remaining group matches.

South Africa Collapse: South Africa must lose both of their remaining group matches.

If either of these top teams loses their remaining two games, they will remain frozen at 4 points. Afghanistan, also on 4 points, would then enter a tie-breaker situation where the second qualification spot from Group D is decided solely by Net Run Rate.

The "Washout" Threat

There is a specific condition that could end Afghanistan's campaign before they even play their next game. New Zealand and South Africa are scheduled to face each other on February 14 in Ahmedabad. If that match is abandoned due to rain, both teams will receive one point. This would move both sides to 5 points. Since 5 points is mathematically unattainable for Afghanistan (who can reach a maximum of 4), a washout would result in immediate elimination for Rashid Khan's men.

Defining the Group Leader

The upcoming clash between New Zealand and South Africa on February 14 acts as a virtual knockout for the top spot. The winner of that game will reach 6 points and become the first team from Group D to officially secure a place in the Super 8s. Currently, New Zealand holds the top position due to a superior Net Run Rate compared to South Africa. For Afghanistan, the dream remains alive but requires a perfect performance and a significant dose of luck from the Ahmedabad weather and rival match results.