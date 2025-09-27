Pathum Nissanka Joins Virat Kohli And Babar Hayat In Elite Asia Cup Record With T20I Century Vs India

Sri Lanka’s rising star Pathum Nissanka made history in the Asia Cup 2025 by becoming only the third cricketer to score a T20I century in the tournament, joining the elite company of Virat Kohli and Babar Hayat. His brilliant innings of 107 runs showcased his class and composure under pressure.

The Century

Nissanka’s innings came at a crucial stage, guiding Sri Lanka through a challenging chase. His century was marked by aggressive strokeplay, smart running between the wickets, and several towering boundaries. This effort not only added personal milestones to his record but also highlighted his role as a dependable top-order batter for Sri Lanka.

Historical Significance

Before Nissanka, only Virat Kohli (India) and Babar Hayat (Hong Kong) had achieved the feat of scoring a T20I century in Asia Cup history. By joining this exclusive group, Nissanka cemented his name among Asia Cup legends and proved his ability to perform on a big stage.

Match Impact

Despite the century, Sri Lanka’s match against India went down to a Super Over, underlining the competitive nature of the Asia Cup 2025. Nissanka’s innings ensured Sri Lanka remained in contention till the final ball, demonstrating the value of his performance even in a thrilling loss.

At 27 years old, Pathum Nissanka has a promising future ahead. This century not only boosts his confidence but also strengthens his credentials as Sri Lanka’s leading batter in T20I cricket. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely as he continues to build on this remarkable achievement.