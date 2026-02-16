Pathum Nissanka's Ravishing 52-Ball 100 crushes Australia by 8 wickets; SL Qualify for Super 8, Aussies on brink of exit at T20 WC 2026

In a high-stakes T20 World Cup encounter at Kandy, Sri Lanka executed a stunning turnaround to decimate Australia by eight wickets, leaving the 2021 champions on the precipice of elimination. The match was a tale of two halves, defined by Pathum Nissanka’s historic unbeaten century and a disciplined Sri Lankan bowling effort that stifled an explosive Australian start.

Sri Lanka's Spin comeback

Australia began the afternoon with terrifying intent. Returning captain Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head decimated the powerplay, racing to 70 runs within the first six overs. The pair reached a 100-run partnership in just 8.2 overs, placing Australia on track for a total well beyond 220. However, the dismissal of Head (56 off 30) triggered a catastrophic collapse. Sri Lanka’s spinners exploited a slowing surface to perfection, restricting Australia to just 71 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the final ten overs. Despite the early loss of Matheesha Pathirana to injury, Marcus Stoinis (2/46) was the only Australian to provide late resistance as they were bowled out for 181 on the final ball of the 20th over.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nissanka's Masterclass

Sri Lanka’s chase was a masterclass in calculated aggression. Although Kusal Perera fell early for just 1 run to Stoinis, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis (51 off 38) stabilized the innings with an 82-run stand. Nissanka was the undisputed protagonist, displaying a blend of traditional stroke play and modern innovation. His reverse-sweep for six off Cooper Connolly signaled his confidence, while his ability to "murder" the pull shot against Marcus Stoinis kept the required rate well under control.

The climax belonged entirely to Nissanka. Needing 11 runs for his century and the team needing 13 for victory at the start of the 18th over, Nissanka targeted Adam Zampa. He reached his hundred the first of the tournament with a single to long-on off the fifth ball of the over, celebrating by silencing a stunned Australian camp. Pavan Rathnayake (28* off 15) finished the proceedings with a boundary on the final ball of the over, sealing the win with 12 balls to spare.

Pathum Nissanka scored ravishing 52 ball 100* taking his team home.

This victory marks a historic moment for Sri Lankan cricket, as they successfully chased 181 with ease while exposing significant leadership and tactical gaps in the Australian squad. For Australia, the 61-run collapse from a position of 110/2 serves as a grim post-mortem for a campaign now in jeopardy.

Qualification scenario

If zimbabwe defeats Ireland tomorrow; They are through to Super 8 stage

For Australia to qualify they need Both Sri Lanka & Ireland to beat Zimbabwe and win their game against Oman.