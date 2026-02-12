Paul Stirling injury blow: Ireland captain’s knee 'Doesn’t Look Great,' says coach

Ireland batting coach Gary Wilson has raised concerns over captain Paul Stirling’s knee injury, admitting it “doesn’t look great” after Ireland’s 67-run defeat to Australia in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo on Wednesday.

Stirling’s Injury Causes Concern

According to the ICC, Ireland are awaiting scan results to determine the severity of the injury. Stirling hurt his right knee while completing a catch early in the match and aggravated it further when he attempted to bat during the run chase. The opener was forced to retire hurt after facing just one delivery, leaving Ireland short of experience at the top of the order.

Wilson confirmed that Stirling underwent scans after the match and acknowledged that the initial signs are not encouraging.

“It doesn’t look great. He went for a scan this evening, so we’ll have to wait for confirmation. But yeah, I would say it doesn’t look ideal. Credit to him that he knew going out there he wasn’t quite right and still tried to get the job done for the team,” Wilson said.

Ireland Await Scan Results Before Oman Clash

Ireland’s next match is against Oman in Colombo on Saturday, and Stirling’s availability will depend entirely on medical assessment. His potential absence would be a major setback for the side, which is already under pressure after suffering consecutive defeats in the tournament.

Australia Post Commanding Total

After being put in to bat, Australia compiled a strong 182/6 in 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis led the scoring with 45 off 29 balls, while Josh Inglis produced a quickfire 37 off 17 deliveries. Matt Renshaw also chipped in with 37 from 33 balls. Mark Adair was Ireland’s standout bowler, finishing with figures of 2/44.

Bowlers Seal Dominant Win

Ireland’s chase never gained momentum as Australia’s bowlers dominated proceedings. Nathan Ellis delivered a match-winning spell of 4/12 in 3.5 overs, while Adam Zampa returned 4/23 to dismantle the batting lineup. Ireland were bowled out for 115 in 16.5 overs despite George Dockrell’s 41 and Lorcan Tucker’s 24, sealing a comprehensive win for Australia.