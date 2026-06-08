'Pay attention to standards expected...': Sunil Gavaskar wants India to move beyond 'transition' tag after record win over Afghanistan

India great Sunil Gavaskar believes it is time to stop viewing the Indian Test side as a team in transition and instead judge it by the standards expected at the highest level, following India's crushing 300-run innings victory over Afghanistan in the one-off Test at New Chandigarh.

The win marked India's largest innings victory in Test cricket, highlighting the depth of the squad led by captain Shubman Gill. Debutant spinner Manav Suthar played a key role, and the bowling attack dominated Afghanistan throughout both innings.

After the victory, Gavaskar noted that it was time to change the conversation around the team. He suggested shifting away from seeing the team as transitioning and focusing more on performance and accountability. "I think we should stop describing this team as being in transition and instead pay attention to the standards expected in Test cricket. Every team faces retirements and changes in personnel, but the focus must stay on performance," Gavaskar told JioStar.

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"Recent Test results reveal that our bigger concern has been batting rather than bowling. The bowlers have generally done their job, but the batters need to show more discipline and stronger technique, especially in tough situations.

"Sometimes, there's a tendency to adopt a T20 mindset, where patience fades after a few dot balls, leading to poor decisions. Test cricket requires a different approach. Moving forward, India must focus on tightening their batting processes, building longer innings, and staying present rather than viewing every result through the lens of transition."

India all-rounder Washington Sundar shared the team's commitment to improving ahead of challenging overseas assignments, starting with a tour of Sri Lanka.

"We know the challenges ahead, especially with the demanding tour of Sri Lanka coming up, along with other important matches. As a team, we recognise what it will take to succeed in those conditions and perform consistently across formats.

"Our focus is on keeping India a strong and competitive side, whether in Tests, ODIs, or T20Is. We put in a lot of preparation, planning, and individual improvement, and as a team, we are dedicated to the effort required to succeed.

"Our goal is to keep raising our standards and ensure India stays at the top in all formats of the game."

With the retirements of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja affecting India's spin department, Sundar is expected to take on more responsibility alongside Kuldeep Yadav. Discussing their partnership, Sundar emphasised their understanding of each other's strengths.

"Kuldeep and I have played a lot of cricket together, so we understand each other's strengths and roles within the team. We support one another and aim to complement each other, especially during crucial moments when managing partnerships and pressure is important.

"Regardless of who is in the lineup, we focus on doing what is needed to help the team win. As a bowling unit, it's vital to understand our responsibilities, adapt to the match situation, and contribute effectively to the team's success."

While India celebrated their win, former England spinner Graeme Swann urged patience with Afghanistan. He pointed out that the visitors' struggles mainly stemmed from a lack of Test experience, not from a lack of talent.

"Afghanistan’s performance highlighted challenges stemming from limited exposure to Test cricket, not a lack of talent. The many situations they faced in this match, from decision-making to using DRS and adjusting their batting approach, are lessons that come with experience and regular opportunities at the Test level.

"In the first innings, they were too defensive against India’s spin attack, while in the second innings, they may have counterattacked too aggressively. The ideal balance is somewhere in between, using positive strategies like footwork, strike rotation, and sweep shots without taking unnecessary risks.

"Despite the result, there is much talent within Afghanistan’s squad, and the crucial part will be learning from this experience. Touring India is one of the toughest challenges in Test cricket, and this match should serve as a valuable step in their growth as a Test-playing nation."

One of the highlights for India was the debut performance of left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who took seven wickets in the match and played a crucial role in dismantling Afghanistan's batting lineup.

Gavaskar praised Suthar's composure but cautioned against setting unrealistic expectations too soon.

"Manav Suthar has had an incredible start to his Test career, and his seven-wicket haul is certainly impressive. What stood out was his accuracy and temperament during the match.

"However, we should avoid jumping to conclusions after just one performance. History shows that many bowlers have started strong, but maintaining success at the Test level requires ongoing improvement and adaptation.

"The conditions in this match favoured spin, and Suthar took full advantage with his disciplined line and length. The next challenge will be to perform well on surfaces that provide less assistance, where he’ll need to develop more variations to create opportunities.

"Equally promising was his batting approach. Despite being a debutant, he focused on the team's needs rather than personal achievements, showing he was willing to play positively when the team needed quick runs.

"It was an encouraging debut, but it should be seen as the start of a journey, not the final product."

With the one-off Test complete, attention now shifts to the three-match ODI series between India and Afghanistan starting on June 13.