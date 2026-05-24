PBKS Qualification scenario IPL 2026: How can Shreyas Iyer's team reach playoffs as 4th team vs empathic win vs LSG

Punjab Kings produced one of the most commanding performances of their IPL 2026 campaign on Saturday evening, and in doing so, kept their playoff hopes very much intact. A brilliant unbeaten century from captain Shreyas Iyer guided them to a convincing seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants, chasing down a target of 197 in just 18 overs at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The win snapped a six-match losing streak and injected enormous belief back into the Iyer-led side heading into the final day of the league stage.

The Performance That Changed Everything

In response to Lucknow's total of 196/6, Punjab Kings dismantled the chase with authority. Shreyas Iyer was the architect of the victory, stroking an unbeaten 101 off just 51 balls, an innings adorned with 11 fours and five sixes at a breathtaking strike rate of 198.04. It was his maiden IPL century and a knock that combined sublime timing, sharp pick-up of deliveries and commanding bottom-handed shots. He shared a crucial 140-run partnership with Prabhsimran Singh, who contributed a rapid 69 off 39 balls to set the chase alight at the top of the order. Punjab overhauled the target with more than an over remaining, a result that significantly strengthened their playoff credentials.

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Where PBKS Currently Stand

Following Saturday's victory, Punjab Kings have moved to 15 points from 14 matches, sitting fourth on the IPL 2026 points table with a net run rate of +0.309. Crucially, they have now played all their league-stage fixtures, meaning their fate lies entirely in the hands of other teams. Delhi Capitals have been mathematically eliminated from the race, as their maximum possible tally cannot surpass PBKS' current total.

What PBKS Need To Qualify

Having done everything within their control, Punjab Kings must now rely on results elsewhere on Sunday. Their qualification depends on the following outcomes:

Rajasthan Royals, who face Mumbai Indians on Sunday afternoon, must lose their final league match. A victory for RR would take them to 16 points and push them above PBKS into fourth place.

Kolkata Knight Riders face Delhi Capitals and must either lose the match or win it without accumulating a net run rate significant enough to overtake PBKS' +0.309.

The Bigger Picture

Punjab Kings find themselves in a position they created through sheer brilliance on Saturday. Shreyas Iyer's maiden IPL century not only broke a damaging six-match losing run but also handed his side a fighting chance of making the last four. As the captain himself demonstrated through his batting, PBKS are capable of producing match-winning performances when it matters most. Whether Sunday delivers the outcome they require, however, is now completely out of their hands.

ALSO READ - KKR Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: How Kolkata Knight Riders can still reach playoffs despite PBKS win?

Frequently Asked Questions: Punjab Kings' IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification

Can PBKS still qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs? Yes. Punjab Kings have already completed all their league fixtures and sit fourth with 15 points, meaning their fate now rests entirely on Sunday's results.

What does PBKS need to qualify? They need Rajasthan Royals to lose against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders to either lose to Delhi Capitals or win without surpassing PBKS' net run rate of +0.309.

Can PBKS do anything themselves to confirm qualification? No. Having played all 14 matches, Punjab Kings can only wait and watch. Their job on the field is done.

What was PBKS' last result? Captain Shreyas Iyer struck an unbeaten 101 off 51 balls, his maiden IPL century, to guide Punjab Kings to a seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants, chasing down 197 in just 18 overs and snapping a six-match losing streak.

What if RR win on Sunday? If Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians, they qualify outright with 16 points and PBKS are eliminated regardless of KKR's result.