PBKS Retained And Released Player For IPL 2026: Shreyad Iyer Retained, Glenn Maxwell Released - Check List
Punjab Kings have submitted their official list with their retained and released players list ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction. Check the complete player list along with their price.
Punjab Kings reached their second final in IPL 2025 under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer and proved themselves enough, as they have completed their list of retained and released players. Here's how the team looks ahead of the mini auction.
Retained Players:
Released Players: Punjab Kings have made a bold decision to release Josh Inglis. He was bought for INR 2.6 crore. They have also released Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Hardie.
Trade Players:
What's Ahead
As the Punjab Kings enter IPL 2026 as one of the strongest runners-up, this time their target is clear to clinch their maiden title in IPL 2026.
