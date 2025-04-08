PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captain Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh Match 7:30 PM IST April 8

PBKS vs CSK: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continues to roll with high-octane encounters, and Match 22 brings us a mouth-watering clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium, Mullanpur. PBKS have enjoyed a solid run this season winning 2 out of 3 games this season. Meanwhile, CSK are aiming to bounce back and find consistency after a few stumbles in their campaign.

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025: Match Details

Match: PBKS vs CSK, Match 22, IPL 2025

Date: April 8, 2025 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Live Streaming: JioCinema, Star Sports Network

PBKS vs CSK Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches: 29

PBKS Wins: 12

CSK Wins: 17

Last Season’s Record: PBKS defeated CSK in a nail-biter by 3 wickets.

PBKS vs CSK Pitch Report & Weather Forecast

Pitch Report:

The Mullanpur surface has offered good pace and bounce so far, making it ideal for stroke play early in the innings. Seamers will get help with the new ball, but the true nature of the pitch favors batters once they settle in. Dew is likely in the second innings, giving chasing sides a clear advantage. Expect a par score in the 175–185 range.

Weather Report:

Chandigarh will witness warm conditions during the day, cooling off by match time. Temperatures are expected to hover around 28–30°C in the evening. Clear skies and no rain threat ensure a full game.

PBKS vs CSK 22nd T20 IPL 2025: Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

PBKS vs CSK Match Prediction – Who Will Win?

Punjab Kings are riding a wave of momentum and seem to have finally found their rhythm, both at home and away. With a powerful top order, reliable finishers, and a bowling unit that has delivered under pressure, PBKS will look to make the most of their home advantage.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, bring experience and composure to the table. The likes of Jadeja, Gaikwad, and Pathirana can turn a game around in moments. However, inconsistency in the middle order and lack of firepower in the powerplay could hurt them against an in-form Punjab side.

Prediction: Punjab Kings start as slight favorites, especially with the home crowd backing them in Mullanpur.