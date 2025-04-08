PBKS vs CSK - Head-to-Head, IPL 2025: Shreyas’ Punjab Face Off Against Ruturaj’s Chennai- Check Stats And More

Punjab Kings began their IPL 2025 campaign on a strong note with two consecutive wins, though they stumbled in their third match against the Rajasthan Royals. Despite the setback, they continue to boast one of the most competitive and well-balanced squads this season. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings remain the most successful franchise in IPL history, having clinched 5 titles from 10 finals under the iconic leadership of MS Dhoni.

Head-to-Head

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have faced each other 30 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chennai Super Kings holds an advantage with 16 wins out of 30, while Punjab Kings secured 14 victories.

Performance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

At CSK’s home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the two teams have clashed 7 times. Chennai Super Kings has a narrow advantage at their home ground, winning 4 out of 7 matches, while Punjab Kings have secured 3 victories.



Performance at the PCA Stadium, Mohali

At PBKS’ home ground, the PCA stadium, the two teams have clashed 6 times. Both teams have won 3 matches each.

Performance at Neutral venues

Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings have clashed 17 times in neutral venues, CSK have an advantage with 9 victories while Punjab Kings have secured 8 victories.

Recent Clash, PBKS vs CSK

Punjab Kings have won 4 out of the last 5 clashes between CSK and PBKS since IPL 2022. Punjab Kings have some momentum against CSK in recent years.

Stats, PBKS vs CSK

Most Runs: Suresh Raina was the leading run scorer for CSK with 719 runs, while KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for PBKS against CSK with 365 runs.

Most Wickets: Dwayne Bravo is the leading wicket-taker for CSK with 18 wickets, while Piyush Chawla is the leading wicket-taker with 9 wickets.

With such a rich history and intense battles, the PBKS vs CSK rivalry continues to be one of the most exciting matchups in the IPL. As they prepare to face off again in IPL 2025, fans can expect another thrilling contest between these two powerhouse teams.