PBKS vs CSK: Priyansh Arya Creates History, Smashes Fastest Century By Uncapped Player In IPL
Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya created history during his team's IPL 2025 matcg against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharaja Yadvinder Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
Trending Photos
Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya on Tuesday created history as he smashed the fastest century by an uncapped player in Indian Premier League (IPL). The 24-year-old scored his century in only 39 balls against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharaja Yadvinder Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
This was also the second-fastest century by an Indian after Yusuf Pathan, who hit a 37-ball ton in 2010.
Fastest IPL Hundred For An Indian
37 balls - Yusuf Pathan vs MI, Mumbai, 2010
39 balls - Priyansh Arya vs CSK, Chandigarh, 2025
45 balls - Mayank Agarwal vs RR, Sharjah, 2020
45 balls - Ishan Kishan vs RR, Hyderabad, 2025
Meanwhile, Arya created another record during his breathtaking innings against Chennai Super Kings. The left-handed started his knock with a first-ball six against Khaleel Ahmed and joined Indian great Virat Kohli in an elite list of only four players who had hit a six on the very first ball of the innings.
Before Arya, Kohli, Phil Salt and Naman Ojha were the only three players who have hit a six on the first ball of the innings in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
Six In The First Ball Of The Match In IPL
Naman Ojha vs KKR, Durban, 2009
Virat Kohli vs RR, Bengaluru, 2019
Phil Salt vs MI, Mumbai, 2024
Priyansh Arya vs CSK, Chandigarh, 2025
Arya eventually got out to Noor Ahmad after scoring 103 off 42, with Vijay Shankar taking a catch on the boundary line.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv