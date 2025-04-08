PBKS vs CSK: Priyansh Arya Creates History, Smashes Fastest Century By Uncapped Player In IPL

Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya on Tuesday created history as he smashed the fastest century by an uncapped player in Indian Premier League (IPL). The 24-year-old scored his century in only 39 balls against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharaja Yadvinder Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

This was also the second-fastest century by an Indian after Yusuf Pathan, who hit a 37-ball ton in 2010.

Fastest IPL Hundred For An Indian

37 balls - Yusuf Pathan vs MI, Mumbai, 2010

39 balls - Priyansh Arya vs CSK, Chandigarh, 2025

45 balls - Mayank Agarwal vs RR, Sharjah, 2020

45 balls - Ishan Kishan vs RR, Hyderabad, 2025

Meanwhile, Arya created another record during his breathtaking innings against Chennai Super Kings. The left-handed started his knock with a first-ball six against Khaleel Ahmed and joined Indian great Virat Kohli in an elite list of only four players who had hit a six on the very first ball of the innings.

Before Arya, Kohli, Phil Salt and Naman Ojha were the only three players who have hit a six on the first ball of the innings in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Six In The First Ball Of The Match In IPL

Naman Ojha vs KKR, Durban, 2009

Virat Kohli vs RR, Bengaluru, 2019

Phil Salt vs MI, Mumbai, 2024

Priyansh Arya vs CSK, Chandigarh, 2025

Arya eventually got out to Noor Ahmad after scoring 103 off 42, with Vijay Shankar taking a catch on the boundary line.