The 58th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) sees a thrilling clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. With both teams eyeing a crucial spot in the playoffs, this encounter promises to be a high-stakes contest, with the teams battling not only for victory but for valuable points that could propel them towards qualification. Here's a detailed guide on the best Dream11 picks, key players to watch, and all the fantasy tips you need to maximize your chances in this thrilling encounter.

Match Preview: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings, having secured a vital win in their last match, will be determined to build on their momentum and make Dharamsala their fortress. With strong performances from players like Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh, they look set to pose a serious challenge for the Delhi Capitals, who have struggled in recent weeks. DC, under the leadership of Axar Patel, desperately needs a win after a series of inconsistent performances, including a washed-out match that denied them crucial points.

As both teams approach the business end of the league stage, every match becomes more important. Punjab's batting strength, combined with the tactical acumen of their coach, Ricky Ponting, gives them the upper hand going into this match. However, Delhi's star-studded lineup, including players like Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Starc, is more than capable of turning the game in their favor. This match is set to be a captivating battle, and fantasy cricket players are sure to keep a close eye on the performances.

Top Dream11 Picks for PBKS vs DC

When selecting your Dream11 team, it's crucial to consider players who can make an impact across various departments. Here are some standout picks for today’s match:

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul (C)

KL Rahul, the experienced Delhi wicketkeeper-batter, has been in solid form throughout IPL 2025. As the captain of DC, he holds the key to their top-order stability. His consistency with the bat makes him a must-have for your Dream11 team.

Batter: Shreyas Iyer (VC)

Shreyas Iyer’s calm and calculated approach at the crease has been instrumental for PBKS this season. Known for his ability to anchor innings and play under pressure, Iyer’s presence in your Dream11 squad could prove to be a game-changer, making him an ideal vice-captain choice.

All-Rounder: Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen’s all-around abilities make him a top pick for any fantasy team. His knack for picking up key wickets, combined with his ability to contribute with the bat, makes him a high-value player. Jansen could be a differential pick who provides excellent value in both departments.

Bowler: Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc's fiery pace and wicket-taking ability in the death overs make him a key figure in the DC bowling attack. His match-winning potential, especially on fast, bouncy tracks like Dharamsala, makes him a must-have in your bowling department.

Bowler: Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wicket-taking ability in the middle overs, combined with his sharp spin, will play a pivotal role in the PBKS bowling lineup. He is well-suited to conditions in Dharamsala and can turn the game in his team’s favor with a timely breakthrough.

PBKS vs DC: Key Matchups and Fantasy Tips

Prabhsimran Singh vs Kuldeep Yadav: Prabhsimran Singh has been a dynamic force at the top of the order for PBKS. His ability to take on spinners early could be tested by Kuldeep Yadav's crafty wrist spin.

Axar Patel vs Shreyas Iyer: The battle between DC's captain, Axar Patel, and PBKS's Shreyas Iyer will be crucial. Iyer’s technique against spin will be tested by the experienced Axar, who can turn the game with his clever bowling.

Arshdeep Singh vs Faf du Plessis: Arshdeep Singh has been one of the best death bowlers this season, and his battle with Faf du Plessis will be a key one to watch. Faf's ability to pace his innings will be tested by Arshdeep’s accuracy and variation.

PBKS vs DC Fantasy Team Composition:

For today’s match, here’s a balanced fantasy team composition with seven players from Punjab Kings and four from Delhi Capitals:

Wicketkeeper:

KL Rahul (C), Prabhsimran Singh

Batsmen:

Shreyas Iyer (VC), Priyansh Arya, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders:

Axar Patel, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers:

Arshdeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Yuzvendra Chahal

Team Composition:

PBKS: 7

DC: 4