PBKS vs GT Live broadcast details: Where to catch the IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans?

Punjab Kings face Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 Match 4. The match is scheduled for March 31 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Below is the comprehensive guide for live streaming and television coverage. Punjab Kings are set to face off against Gujarat Titans in the fourth game of the IPL 2026 season. The match is scheduled for March 31 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Below is the comprehensive guide for live streaming and television coverage.

Match Background

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The revamped Punjab Kings take on a settled and balanced Gujarat Titans unit in what promises to be a high-intensity contest early in the season. Both teams enter IPL 2026 with strong narratives, particularly around leadership and individual redemption.

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, will look to finally convert their potential into consistency. Despite boasting a solid Indian core, Punjab have struggled with stability in previous seasons. Their batting, especially in the top order, remains under scrutiny heading into this clash.

On the other side, Gujarat Titans, captained by Shubman Gill, appear more settled. Gill, who has been among the most consistent performers in the IPL over the last few seasons, enters a crucial phase in his T20 career. With support from players like Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, Gujarat’s batting unit looks formidable.

The key battle could unfold in the middle overs, where Gujarat’s spin attack, led by Rashid Khan, will test Punjab’s middle order. Conditions in Mullanpur are expected to favour batters, but the role of dew in the second innings could significantly influence team strategies, especially at the toss.

With both teams eager to start strong, this match could set the tone for their IPL 2026 campaign.

Essential Viewing Information

Venue: The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur will host the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Date: The game is scheduled for March 31, 2026.

Match Start Time: Play begins at 7:30 PM IST.

Toss Time: The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Television Broadcast: Fans in India can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Online Streaming: The match will be available for live streaming via the JioHotstar app and official website.

Official Squad Lists

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey and Vishal Nishad

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Tom Banton, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya and Rashid Khan