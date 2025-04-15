Advertisement
PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captain Best Playing 11s From Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh Match 7:30 PM 15th April

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025: Get Dream11 predictions, playing XIs, impact player picks, match details, and expert analysis for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

 

Edited By: Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 10:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up, and Match 31 promises an intense battle as Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Kolkata Knight Riders won their last match against the Chennai Super Kings, while Punjab Kings are coming home with a loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

Match Details

Match: PBKS vs KKR, Match 31, IPL 2025

Date: April 15, 2025 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST | 02:00 PM GMT

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema, Star Sports Network

PBKS vs KKR Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches: 33

KKR Wins: 21

PBKS Wins: 12

Record: In recent years, both teams have won four matches each since 2020.

PBKS vs KKR  Pitch Report & Weather Forecast

Pitch: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

The pitch provides a balanced battle between bat and ball. Fast bowlers are likely to benefit from the early pace and bounce, while batters will have opportunities to play their strokes freely. Spinners may become effective in the middle overs, typically maintaining control with an economy rate of about 7 runs per over.

Weather Forecast

Temperature: 32°C

Humidity: 40%

Conditions: There’s very little chance of rain, and skies are expected to be clear.

 

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction – Fantasy Cricket Picks

PBKS Predicted Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal 

KKR Predicted Playing 11: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson/Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy 

Dream11 Fantasy Team Predictions for PBKS vs KKR 

Dream11 Team 1 – Safe Choice

Wicket-Keepers: Quinton de Kock/Prabhsimran Singh  

Batters: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Venkatesh Iyer 

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Moeen Ali

Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice Captain: Quinton de Kock 

Dream11 Team 2 – Risky Choice

Wicket-Keepers: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh 

All-Rounders:  Marco Jansen, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Nicholas Pooran, Vice Captain: Surya Kumar Yadav 

PBKS vs KKR  Match Prediction – Who Will Win?

PBKS has the advantage of playing at home, KKR's consistent performances and strong lineup suggest they might have a slight upper hand. However, the match could go either way, and fans can anticipate an exciting contest.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK