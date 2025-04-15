PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captain Best Playing 11s From Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh Match 7:30 PM 15th April
PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025: Get Dream11 predictions, playing XIs, impact player picks, match details, and expert analysis for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Trending Photos
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up, and Match 31 promises an intense battle as Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Kolkata Knight Riders won their last match against the Chennai Super Kings, while Punjab Kings are coming home with a loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Match Details
Match: PBKS vs KKR, Match 31, IPL 2025
Date: April 15, 2025 (Tuesday)
Time: 7:30 PM IST | 02:00 PM GMT
Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh
Live Streaming: Jio Cinema, Star Sports Network
PBKS vs KKR Head-to-Head Record
Total Matches: 33
KKR Wins: 21
PBKS Wins: 12
Record: In recent years, both teams have won four matches each since 2020.
PBKS vs KKR Pitch Report & Weather Forecast
Pitch: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh
The pitch provides a balanced battle between bat and ball. Fast bowlers are likely to benefit from the early pace and bounce, while batters will have opportunities to play their strokes freely. Spinners may become effective in the middle overs, typically maintaining control with an economy rate of about 7 runs per over.
Weather Forecast
Temperature: 32°C
Humidity: 40%
Conditions: There’s very little chance of rain, and skies are expected to be clear.
PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction – Fantasy Cricket Picks
PBKS Predicted Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
KKR Predicted Playing 11: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson/Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy
Dream11 Fantasy Team Predictions for PBKS vs KKR
Dream11 Team 1 – Safe Choice
Wicket-Keepers: Quinton de Kock/Prabhsimran Singh
Batters: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Venkatesh Iyer
All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Sunil Narine
Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Moeen Ali
Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice Captain: Quinton de Kock
Dream11 Team 2 – Risky Choice
Wicket-Keepers: Prabhsimran Singh
Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh
All-Rounders: Marco Jansen, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali
Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
Captain: Nicholas Pooran, Vice Captain: Surya Kumar Yadav
PBKS vs KKR Match Prediction – Who Will Win?
PBKS has the advantage of playing at home, KKR's consistent performances and strong lineup suggest they might have a slight upper hand. However, the match could go either way, and fans can anticipate an exciting contest.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv