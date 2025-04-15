PBKS vs KKR FREE Live Streaming Details When And Where To Watch IPL 2025 Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 31st Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online

The 31st match of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on April 15, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST (02:00 PM GMT). Cricket fans worldwide are eager to watch this high-voltage encounter, and here’s your complete guide to live streaming and TV telecast details.

PBKS vs KKR Live Telecast Channel List

India: Star Sports Network

USA: Willow TV

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

Where to Watch PBKS vs KKR Live Streaming Online?

For fans preferring to watch the match online, here are the official streaming platforms:

India: JioCinema (Free) & Disney+ Hotstar (Subscription)

USA: Willow TV app & website

UK: Sky Sports app & website

PBKS vs KKR Toss Timing & Match Start Time

Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST (01:30 PM GMT)

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST (02:00 PM GMT)

PBKS vs KKR Head-to-Head Record

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have faced each other 33 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kolkata Knight Riders holds an advantage with 21 out of 33 victories, while Punjab Kings secured 12 victories. However, in recent years, both teams have won four matches each since 2020.

Key Players to Watch in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Match

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Priyansh Arya (Explosive opener), Shreyas Iyer (Reliable Middle-order Batter), Marcus Stoinis (All-rounder, game-changer), Shashank Singh (Finisher), Arshdeep Singh (Reliable Bowler)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Quinton de Kock (Big-hitting opener), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Young, aggressive batter), Rinku Singh (Reliable Middle-order Batter), Sunil Narine (All-rounder, game-changer), Varun Chakravarthy (Strike bowler)

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh Pitch Report

Pitch Report: The pitch provides a balanced battle between bat and ball. Fast bowlers are likely to benefit from the early pace and bounce, while batters will have opportunities to play their strokes freely. Spinners may become effective in the middle overs, typically maintaining control with an economy rate of about 7 runs per over.



Predicted Playing XIs for PBKS vs KKR

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson/Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy,