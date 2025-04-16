Ajinkya Rahane’s Candid Post-Match Chat With Shreyas Iyer Goes Viral, 'Kya Faltu Batting Kari Humne?'

In a season filled with surprises, one moment from the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is taking the internet by storm. Ajinkya Rahane, the KKR captain, was seen candidly discussing his team's dismal batting performance with Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab skipper, after a heart-stopping match that saw PBKS defend a modest total of just 111 runs. This honest exchange, in which Rahane admitted to KKR's "pathetic batting," has quickly gone viral, leaving fans and analysts buzzing with conversation.

A Match for the History Books

The match on April 16, 2025, will certainly be remembered for its rollercoaster ride of emotions. At one point, it seemed like KKR would comfortably chase down PBKS’s low total, especially after a brilliant bowling display from Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy, who reduced PBKS to a mere 111 runs. The Mohali pitch was a tricky one, with variable bounce that kept both batters and bowlers on their toes.

However, KKR’s chase quickly turned into a nightmare. Despite valiant efforts from Andre Russell and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, KKR was bundled out for just 95 runs, handing PBKS an unexpected victory. It was a devastating loss for the Knight Riders, who were expected to chase down the small target with relative ease.

Rahane’s Viral Post-Match Moment with Shreyas Iyer

In the aftermath of the match, Rahane and Iyer were spotted exchanging a few words during the post-match handshake. While these interactions are typically brief, this one stood out as Rahane, with no attempt to sugarcoat the defeat, told Iyer in Marathi, "Kya faltu batting kari humne?" (What a disastrous batting effort from us). The moment, captured and shared widely on social media, quickly gained traction, becoming a viral sensation.

Fans, particularly from the Mumbai and KKR camps, loved Rahane’s self-deprecating honesty. The exchange perfectly encapsulated the frustration of the defeat and Rahane’s ability to take responsibility for the poor performance, even as the team’s batting unit failed to fire.

The Game-Changing Moment: Rahane’s Dismissal

One of the key turning points in the match came with Rahane’s dismissal. The KKR captain was given out LBW while attempting to sweep Yuzvendra Chahal. While on-field umpires called it out, a closer look at the replays revealed that the ball had struck Rahane’s back leg outside the off-stump. Had he opted for a review, he likely would have been given not out.

In a candid post-match interview, Rahane reflected on the moment: “As a batter, I thought I could save the review for later. I didn’t want to waste it early on. The communication between me and Raghuvanshi wasn’t clear, and I decided not to take the review. But it’s no excuse—we were simply bad as a batting unit, and that’s why we lost today."

PBKS’ Bowling Heroics: Chahal and Jansen Dominate

While KKR’s batting collapse was certainly a story, PBKS’ bowlers deserve equal credit for their stellar performance. Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen bowled brilliant spells under the Mohali lights, ensuring that KKR had no chance to build any partnerships. Chahal’s 4 wickets for 28 runs and Jansen’s 3 for 17 decimated the KKR batting lineup, making the chase seem impossible.

This win marked a historic double over KKR for PBKS, who not only avenged their heavy loss last year but also achieved a remarkable feat by defending the lowest total of the season. It was a stark contrast to the previous year, where PBKS had pulled off the highest successful chase in IPL history.

A Season to Remember for Both Teams

While KKR’s defeat was a bitter pill to swallow, it serves as a reminder of how unpredictable IPL cricket can be. Rahane’s leadership, coupled with his honest reflection on the team’s performance, is a testament to the pressure faced by captains in high-stakes matches. PBKS, on the other hand, will be elated with their turnaround, as their bowlers showed immense skill and composure under pressure.

This match, with its low-scoring drama and Rahane’s viral post-match moment, will remain etched in the memories of IPL fans. As the season progresses, both teams will look to bounce back, but this encounter will surely be one for the history books.