PBKS vs KKR - Head-to-Head, IPL 2025: Shreyas’ Punjab Kings Face Off Against Ajinkya’s Kolkata Knight Riders - Check Stats And More

Punjab Kings have displayed impressive form right from the start of the tournament under the leadership of their new captain, Shreyas Iyer. In an interesting twist, Iyer is set to face his former team, Kolkata Knight Riders, the side he captained to IPL glory in 2024. PBKS will be eager to bounce back after a disappointing defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous outing.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are riding high on confidence following a dominant win against Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. In the current IPL 2025 points table, KKR sit at 5th place, just one spot above Punjab Kings, who are in 6th. With both teams looking to climb the table, this promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Head-to-Head

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have faced each other 33 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kolkata Knight Riders holds an advantage with 21 out of 33 victories, while Punjab Kings secured 12 victories. However, in recent years, both teams have won four matches each since 2020.

PCA Stadium, Mohali (PBKS Home Ground)

At their home ground in Mohali, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced off 8 times. The contests have been evenly matched, with both teams winning 4 games each, showcasing a well-balanced rivalry in these conditions.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata (KKR Home Ground)

Eden Gardens has been a fortress for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Out of 13 encounters at this iconic venue, KKR has asserted dominance with 9 victories, while Punjab Kings have managed to win only 4 times.

Neutral Venues

In 12 meetings at neutral venues, the Kolkata Knight Riders have maintained a clear edge, emerging victorious in 8 matches. Punjab Kings have managed 4 wins, indicating KKR’s ability to adapt better in neutral conditions.

Overall, while PBKS have held their ground at home, KKR’s supremacy at Eden Gardens and superior record at neutral venues give them a slight historical advantage in this rivalry.

Stats, PBKS vs KKR

Most Runs: Gautam Gambhir was the leading run scorer for KKR with 492 runs, while KL Rahul was the leading run scorer for PBKS with 317 runs against KKR.



Most Wickets: Sunil Narine is the leading wicket-taker for KKR with 33 wickets, while Piyush Chawla was the leading wicket-taker for PBKS with 24 wickets against KKR.

With such a rich history and intense battles, the PBKS vs KKR rivalry continues to be one of the most exciting matchups in the IPL. As they prepare to face off again in IPL 2025, fans can expect another thrilling contest between these two powerhouse teams.