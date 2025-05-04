PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview: Fantasy Picks, Squads, Captain, Vice-Captain, Best Playing 11s, Player Injury News From Dharamshala - Match At 7:30 PM IST, May 04

PBKS vs LSG: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 gears up for another thrilling showdown as Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 54 at the scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, are aiming for playoffs. Meanwhile, LSG, captained by Rishabh Pant, are struggling and will be hungry to grab crucial points to stay alive in the playoff race.

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2025: Match Details

Match: PBKS vs LSG, Match 54, IPL 2025

Date: May 04, 2025 (Sunday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Live Streaming: JioCinema, Star Sports Network

PBKS vs LSG Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches: 5

PBKS Wins: 2

LSG Wins: 3

PBKS vs LSG Pitch Report & Weather Forecast

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dharamsala is known for its pace and bounce, offering something for both batters and fast bowlers. Swing in the early overs and quick outfield means batters who settle in can score big. Expect a high-scoring encounter with totals in the range of 180–200.

Weather Report

Dharamsala weather can be unpredictable. Daytime temperatures are expected to stay around 26–28°C with a mix of clouds and sun. However, by evening, isolated showers and light drizzle are possible, which could interrupt play briefly. Humidity will be moderate, and dew may play a role in the second innings.

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction: IPL 2025

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Josh Inglis

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya, Nicholas Pooran, Mitch Marsh

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs LSG Match Prediction - Who Will Win?

Punjab Kings have struggled for consistency but will look to use the home conditions in Dharamsala to their advantage. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are more settled and boast a powerful middle order with solid bowling depth.

Prediction: PBKS go into the match as slight favorites due to better overall form and team balance, but LSG may spring a surprise and can never be counted out. Expect a close contest in the hills of Himachal!