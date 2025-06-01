The Indian Premier League 2025 reached boiling point in Ahmedabad as Mumbai Indians (MI) stormed into the final with a clinical 27-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. With the pressure of a knockout and a crowd of over 100,000 roaring, it was Suryakumar Yadav’s masterclass and Jasprit Bumrah’s death-over precision that sealed the deal for Mumbai, setting up a much-anticipated summit clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team Picks



Wicketkeepers:

Prabhsimran Singh

Jonny Bairstow

Batters:

Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain)

Suryakumar Yadav

Priyansh Arya

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

All-rounders:

Marcus Stoinis

Mitchell Santner

Bowlers:

Jasprit Bumrah

Trent Boult

Yuzvendra Chaha

Suryakumar Yadav’s Sublime Knock Anchors MI’s Total

Batting first after winning the toss, Mumbai Indians rode on a scintillating knock from Suryakumar Yadav, who smashed 78 off just 38 balls, studded with 8 fours and 4 sixes. He continued his sensational IPL 2025 form—taking his season tally past 750 runs with an average above 65—proving once again why he’s one of the best T20 batters in the world.

Jonny Bairstow, a surprise inclusion this season, gave MI the early momentum with a 28-ball 45. The pair of Bairstow and Rohit Sharma (27 off 22) ensured a brisk start, but it was Surya's fireworks in the middle overs that catapulted Mumbai to a formidable total of 211/5.

PBKS’ Bowling Falters Under Pressure

Punjab’s bowlers, especially Arshdeep Singh (1/38) and Harpreet Brar (2/29), tried to keep things tight on a batting-friendly surface, but lacked support from the rest of the unit. Yuzvendra Chahal, despite being passed fit before the match, went for 44 in his four overs without a wicket—highlighting the lack of control in the middle overs.

Punjab’s failure to build pressure through dot balls or take timely wickets allowed MI’s big hitters to cash in, especially in the last five overs, where 68 runs were scored.

PBKS Crumble Under the Chase

Chasing 212 in a high-stakes knockout was never going to be easy, and Punjab Kings crumbled under pressure, getting bundled out for 184 in 19.3 overs. Shreyas Iyer, the standout batter for PBKS this season with over 500 runs, was dismissed for 15 after a scratchy start, and his early dismissal all but shattered Punjab’s hopes.

While Josh Inglis (42 off 26) and Marcus Stoinis (39 off 20) gave Punjab a faint glimmer of hope with some counterattacking strokes, the rest of the lineup fell like a house of cards, undone by MI’s superior planning and execution.

Bumrah and Boult Deliver Knockout Punches

Mumbai’s bowling, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah (3/26) and Trent Boult (2/33), was spot on. Bumrah, in particular, bowled two fiery spells at the start and death, including the dismissals of Iyer and Stoinis, breaking the back of PBKS' chase. Hardik Pandya’s leadership was also on point, rotating his bowlers smartly and keeping attacking fields throughout.

Fantasy Impact: Dream11 Picks That Delivered

For fantasy cricket players and IPL 2025 Dream11 enthusiasts, this match offered rich returns if you had the right combinations:

Captain Pick – Suryakumar Yadav: A Dream11 goldmine with his 78-run blitz.

Vice-Captain Pick – Jasprit Bumrah: His 3-wicket haul turned the tide.

Differential Pick – Jonny Bairstow: Played just two matches but proved to be a game-changer again.

Player to Avoid – Shashank Singh: Failed again with the bat, continuing his poor run.

What’s Next: MI vs RCB – IPL 2025 Final Awaits

With this dominant win, Mumbai Indians move into their eighth IPL final, where they will face a red-hot Royal Challengers Bengaluru led by Virat Kohli. As the IPL 2025 final gears up to be a blockbuster, Mumbai carry momentum while RCB enjoy rest and form—setting the stage for a thriller.