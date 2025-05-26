PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview: Fantasy Picks, Squads, Captain, Vice-Captain, Best Playing 11s From Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur - Match At 7:30 PM IST, May 26

PBKS vs MI: As the IPL 2025 league stage nears its conclusion, the battle for a top-two finish is heating up. In Match 69 of the tournament, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to lock horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in what could be one of the most decisive matches of the season.

A High-Stakes Showdown

It’s not just another league match this is a virtual quarterfinal. Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, currently sit in second place with 17 points. But with multiple teams close behind, their position is far from secure. A win today guarantees them a spot in Qualifier 1, offering two chances to reach the final.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, are right on PBKS’ heels with 16 points. Victory today would see them leapfrog Punjab and potentially seal their place in the top two.

The weather in Jaipur is expected to remain clear with temperatures dipping into the low 30s (Celsius) as the evening progresses. Fans can expect uninterrupted action in this clash of giants.

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium has been a paradise for batters this season. With over 400 runs scored in the last match here, bowlers might once again find themselves under the pump unless they execute their plans perfectly.

Head-to-Head: A Close Rivalry

The two teams have faced off 32 times in the IPL, with Mumbai Indians holding a slight edge 17 wins to PBKS’ 15. Their battles have often gone down to the wire, and tonight’s match promises to be no different.

Chahal Injury Clouds Punjab's Plans

A potential setback for PBKS is the injury to Yuzvendra Chahal, who is reportedly set to miss tonight’s game due to a lingering wrist issue. While he’s been key in controlling the middle overs, Punjab will have to make do without him, possibly turning to spin alternatives like Harpreet Brar.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction: IPL 2025

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Arshdeep Singh

Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings (PBKS):

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Praveen Dubey

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

For Punjab, this is more than just a match it’s a chance to rewrite history. A win tonight would mark their first-ever top-two finish in over a decade and a direct shot at the IPL final. For Mumbai, who are no strangers to pressure games, it’s about reclaiming dominance and returning to the business end of the tournament with full momentum.