PBKS vs MI Head-To-Head: A Rivalry On The Edge – Who Will Claim The Final Spot In IPL 2025 Against RCB?

Punjab Kings suffered a setback in Qualifier 1, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians kept their championship hopes alive with a commanding win over Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator. The stage is now set for a high-stakes Qualifier 2 showdown between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, where the winner will earn the right to challenge Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 Final.

PBKS vs MI: Head-to-Head

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have faced off 33 times in the history of the Indian Premier League. Mumbai holds a narrow edge with 17 wins, while Punjab has triumphed on 16 occasions.

In recent contests, Punjab Kings have had the upper hand, winning 3 of the last 5 matches against Mumbai Indians since 2022. In IPL 2025, the two teams met only once during the league stage in a must-win encounter, where Punjab Kings emerged victorious, securing a top-two finish and ultimately the top spot on the points table.

Playoff Pedigree and Previous Records

Mumbai Indians bring with them a wealth of experience and a legacy of playoff performances. In Qualifier 2, MI has a balanced record of 2 wins and 2 losses. Punjab Kings, in contrast, have featured in Qualifier 2 only once before in 2014, where they delivered a memorable performance, defeating Chennai Super Kings by 24 runs to reach their first-ever final.

Match Context: PBKS vs MI in Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians boast star power, seasoned campaigners, and one of the sharpest bowling attacks in the tournament. Leading the charge is Jasprit Bumrah, whose sheer presence and bowling precision make a telling difference. With Bumrah delivering four miserly overs almost guaranteed, opposition batters are effectively left to make their mark in just 16 overs—a tough task under pressure.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have played with flair and consistency this season. Their top order has been in formidable form, and their bowling unit has often risen to the occasion. They will be looking to replicate the form that helped them dominate the league stage.

What’s at Stake

The winner of this electrifying contest will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 Final, setting up what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the season. For Punjab Kings, it’s an opportunity to reach only their second IPL final. For the Mumbai Indians, it’s a chance to reclaim their past glory and add another title to their decorated cabinet.