PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Live Streaming: How To Watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Qualifier 2 IPL 2025 Online, TV, Mobile – Date, Time, Free App, Telecast Details

In what promises to be a thrilling contest, Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. With a coveted spot in the final on the line, both sides are expected to come out all guns blazing at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday, June 1. For fans around the world, this is not just a match — it’s a moment not to miss. Here's your complete guide to PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 live streaming, telecast info, match time, and key details.

Where is the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 being played?

The high-voltage clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad — the largest cricket stadium in the world and a fitting venue for a knockout fixture of this magnitude.

What time does PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 start?

The PBKS vs MI match starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, June 1, 2025. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

In the USA, cricket fans can tune in at:

Eastern Time (ET): 10:00 AM

Central Time (CT): 9:00 AM

Mountain Time (MT): 8:00 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 7:00 AM

How to watch PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 live on TV in India?

Indian viewers can catch the live action of PBKS vs MI on the Star Sports Network. Coverage will be available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across various Star Sports channels.

How to stream PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 live online for free?

For online viewers, the match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website, completely free of charge. JioCinema is offering free IPL 2025 live streaming in HD quality with multiple camera angles, including bird’s-eye view, stump cam, and split-screen options.

No subscription is required. Just download the JioCinema app on your mobile or smart TV, or access the website via your laptop or desktop.

How to watch PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 live in the USA and UK?

In the United States, the match will be televised live on Willow TV, the official broadcaster for IPL 2025 in the US.

Streaming is also available on FuboTV, which offers a free trial for new subscribers. Fubo’s platform supports multiple devices — mobile, TV, and web — making it easy to catch the game anywhere.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast the match, and it can be streamed via Sky Go or NOW TV with an active subscription.

Can I follow the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 live score online?

Absolutely. For fans on the go, live scores, ball-by-ball commentary, and real-time stats will be available on platforms like Cricbuzz, ESPNcricinfo, and the IPL 2025 official website. You can also follow updates on Google by simply typing “PBKS vs MI live score.”

Why is this PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match a must-watch?

This is a do-or-die encounter. Punjab Kings, despite topping the league stage, stumbled in Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They will look to redeem themselves and secure a maiden IPL final appearance. MI, meanwhile, are seasoned playoff warriors, coming off a clinical win over Gujarat Titans, with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya firing on all cylinders.

