PBKS vs MI: Shreyas Iyer Creates History, Becomes First IPL Captain To...

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer created history after leading his team to IPL 2025 final with a convincing five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on June 1, Sunday.

Shreyas played an inspirational knock (87 not out from 41 balls) as PBKS chased down 204 against the five-time champions Mumbai to qualify for the final after 11 years. The last time PBKS reached the final was in 2014, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Punjab Kings will now take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final on June 3, Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

With PBKS and RCB playing the final of the IPL 2025, we are set to have a new champion in the 18th season of the league.

Shreyas Iyer Achieves Historic IPL Milestone

After leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to title win last year, Shreyas Iyer is now one shot away from winning back-to-back IPL titles. However, Shreyas has become the first-ever captain in the history of this tournament to have taken three different teams to an IPL final - Delhi Capitals in 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024 and Punjab Kings in 2025.

While Shreyas has led three IPL teams into the finals now, no other captain has done it for more than one team.

After leading his team to the IPL 2025 final, the PBKS skipper said that job is only half done so far.

'...I personally feel that the job is half done, so not going to think about the final that much. Just be in the moment, rejuvenate, relax, get a massage before tomorrow's game and be in a great mindset," he said.