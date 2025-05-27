Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav created history by breaking legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record during his team's IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Suryakumar scored 57 off 39 deliveries with the help of 6 boundaries and 2 sixes and propelled MI to 184/7 in their 20 overs, which was eventually chased easily by Punjab Kings to storm into the Qualifier 1 of the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Notably, Suryakumar is also India's T20 captain and there were question marks over his form before the start of the IPL 2025 season. However, he has answered his critics by scoring more than 600 runs in the ongoing IPL season.

This is the second time Suryakumar has scored more than 600 runs in an IPL season. After scoring 605 runs in 16 innings at an average of 43.21 and a strike rate of 181.1 during the 2023 season, he has scored 640 runs in 14 innings of IPL 2025 season at an average of 71.11 and a strike rate of 167.97 so far. It is his best IPL season in terms of runs.

Most Runs For Suryakumar Yadav In IPL Season

640* - 2025

605 - 2023

512 - 2018

480 - 2020

Meanwhile, Suryakumar also broke Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing IPL record for Mumbai Indians.

In IPL 2010, Tendulkar scored 618 runs - the most runs by a MI batter in a season and Suryakumar broke that record after his knock against Punjab Kings on Monday.

Most Runs For Mumbai Indians In IPL Season

640* - Suryakumar Yadav, 2025

618 - Sachin Tendulkar, 2010

605 - Suryakumar Yadav, 2023

553 - Sachin Tendulkar, 2011

540 - Lendle Simmons, 2014

Interestingly, Suryakumar now also has the most sixes for Mumbai Indians in an IPL season.

Most 6s For Mumbai Indians In IPL season

32* - Suryakumar Yadav, 2025

31 - Sanath Jayasuriya, 2008

30 - Ishan Kishan, 2020

29 - Kieron Pollard, 2013

29 - Hardik Pandya, 2019

Overall, Suryakumar is the third batter after Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill to cross the 600-run mark in the IPL 2025.