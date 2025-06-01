PBKS vs MI: What Happens If IPL Qualifier 2 Is Washed Out? Who Will Qualify for the Final - Check Here

PBKS vs MI: The stage is set for an exciting showdown between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. While PBKS is aiming to reach their first final since 2014, the five-time champions MI are looking to keep their hopes alive for a sixth IPL title.

Playoff Venues Shifted Due To Weather Concerns

The playoffs began at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali, where PBKS faced RCB in Qualifier 1, and MI played Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator.

Originally, the final was scheduled to be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the home of last year's champions, the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, due weather concerns and rising military tensions between India and Pakistan, the IPL was temporarily suspended, and a revised schedule moved the remaining matches, including Qualifier 2 and the final, to Ahmedabad.

Who Will Qualify For Finals If Match Is Washout

According to Weather.com, there is only a 24% chance of rain, meaning a mostly clear evening is expected. However, if the match is washed out, Punjab Kings will qualify for the final because they finished higher in the league table with 19 points and a better net run rate than RCB, their closest competitors.

Extra Time in Place for Rain Delays

To handle potential rain delays, the BCCI and IPL Governing Council have added an extra hour to the playing time for the playoffs. This rule has been in place since May 20.

Under Clause 13.7.3 of the IPL Playing Conditions:

Up to 120 minutes of extra time can be used to complete a playoff match. Time-outs and reduction in the innings break may be used if necessary. Super Over changeover time (10 minutes max) is not counted in this extra time.

No Reserve Day for Qualifier 2

Unlike the IPL final, which has a designated reserve day, there is no such provision for Qualifier 2. That means if the match cannot be played, Punjab Kings will move ahead to the final due to their higher position on the points table.

With a spot in the IPL final on the line, both PBKS and MI will be eager to give it their all. For Punjab, it’s a chance to rewrite history; for Mumbai, it’s the pursuit of yet another trophy.