After Match HLThe stage is set for one of the most explosive matchups of the IPL 2025 season as Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. With both teams finishing the league stage with nine wins each, a direct entry to the final is on the line—and fireworks are guaranteed. Fans searching for PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, and best captain & vice-captain picks are in for a treat as we dive into team form, key performers, pitch report, and fantasy insights for today’s IPL playoff clash.

Match Summary & Recent Form

Punjab Kings have roared into the playoffs, topping the table with a superior net run rate. Their 7-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the final league match was anchored by a sublime 73-run knock from Josh Inglis, making him one of the top PBKS vs RCB Dream11 picks today.

On the other side, Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down a record total against Lucknow Super Giants with Jitesh Sharma hammering a match-winning 85* off just 33 balls. RCB’s resurgence in the second half of the season makes them a dangerous opponent in knockout fixtures.

Pitch & Weather Report – Mullanpur Gears Up for High-Scoring Contest

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur

Pitch Nature: Batting-friendly; ideal for stroke-makers

Best suited for: Pacers with new ball; spinners may struggle

Weather: Clear skies, 33°C – no rain threat

Average 1st innings score: 167

Chasing teams' success rate: 38%

Fantasy managers should look to pack their Dream11 teams with top-order batters and death-over specialists.

Head-to-Head Record – A Neck-and-Neck Rivalry

In 35 IPL encounters between the two, RCB narrowly leads with 18 wins, while PBKS has claimed 17 victories. This historical balance only adds to the tension of this playoff clash.

Top Dream11 Fantasy Picks: PBKS vs RCB

Wicketkeepers:

Josh Inglis (PBKS) – Fresh off a match-winning knock, he's in sublime touch and a must-have in your PBKS vs RCB Dream11 team today.

Jitesh Sharma (RCB) – After his explosive 85*, he’s likely to be a hot pick as Dream11 team captain or vice-captain.

Batters:

Virat Kohli (RCB) – The former RCB skipper thrives in high-stakes games. Expect a big knock.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) – The calm anchor in Punjab’s top order and an excellent choice for stability points.

All-rounders:

Marcus Stoinis (PBKS) – Key with both bat and ball, especially in the powerplay and at the death.

Azmatullah Omarzai (PBKS) – His ability to break partnerships and finish innings adds fantasy value.

Bowlers:

Yash Dayal (RCB) – Known for his tight overs at the death, especially clutch final overs.

Harshal Patel (PBKS) – A wicket-taker who loves the playoffs stage.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Captain & Vice-Captain Picks

Captain Choices: Jitesh Sharma, Virat Kohli, Josh Inglis

Vice-Captain Picks: Marcus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer, Yash Dayal

These choices reflect both form and role in the team. Picking explosive top-order players and bowlers who bowl in high-impact phases could tilt the fantasy battle your way.

Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson