PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Streaming: How To Watch Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Qualifier 1 IPL 2025 Online, TV, Mobile – Date, Time, Free App, Telecast Details
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Punjab Kings Face Royal Challengers Bengaluru Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Find complete details on live streaming apps, TV channels, match timing in India, US, and UK, plus key players to watch.
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Streaming: The high-stakes battle between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 is set to unfold at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on Thursday, May 29. With a spot in the IPL 2025 Final on the line, this clash promises thrilling action, marquee performances, and intense drama. Here’s all you need to know about PBKS vs RCB live streaming, telecast details, match timing, and how to watch the game on mobile, TV, and online platforms.
Punjab Kings Eye Historic Final Spot After 11-Year Wait
For Punjab Kings (PBKS), this marks their first playoff appearance since 2014, and they enter this crucial tie with solid momentum. Their commanding win over Mumbai Indians in the final league encounter not only booked their playoff berth but also confirmed their top-two finish. PBKS have been one of the most improved sides this season, and their home support in Mullanpur could play a decisive role.
Captain Shreyas Iyer has been a steadying influence in the middle order, while bowlers like Yuzvendra Chahal have delivered breakthroughs in crunch moments. With a balanced squad and growing belief, PBKS are no longer underdogs—they are legitimate title contenders.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Riding High On Record-Breaking Chase
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), meanwhile, are peaking at the right time. Their entry into the playoffs came on the back of the highest successful run chase in IPL history, as they overhauled a mammoth total with incredible composure. Stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma lit up the contest with a stunning 85 off 33 balls, marking his first half-century in IPL and earning accolades across the board.
RCB’s batting unit, led by Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, has struck form when it matters most. With Mohammed Siraj and Dayal tightening the screws with the ball, this could be their year to break the elusive title jinx.
PBKS vs RCB Match Details – Date, Time and Venue
Match: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Qualifier 1 – IPL 2025
Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025
Time: 7:30 PM IST / 2:00 PM GMT
Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh
PBKS vs RCB Live Streaming and Telecast – Where to Watch
Live Telecast in India
The live telecast of PBKS vs RCB will be available on the Star Sports Network, with coverage across multiple language channels including:
Star Sports 1
Star Sports 1 Hindi
Star Sports 1 Tamil
Star Sports 1 Telugu
Star Sports 1 Kannada
Live Streaming on Mobile and Online Platforms
Fans can catch the PBKS vs RCB live streaming on the JioCinema app and website. However, starting from IPL 2025, a Jio subscription plan of ₹299 or more is required to access the streaming services for 90 days.
For international viewers:
USA: Willow TV and ESPN+
UK: Sky Sports Cricket and the Sky Go app
Key Players to Watch in PBKS vs RCB – IPL 2025 Qualifier 1
Virat Kohli (RCB): The former skipper continues to be RCB’s talisman and is chasing the Orange Cap.
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): His calm leadership and middle-order stability are vital for PBKS.
Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS): Among the top contenders for the Purple Cap, his spin can dictate terms in the middle overs.
Jitesh Sharma (RCB): The breakout star of the season, his fearless batting has changed the complexion of matches.
