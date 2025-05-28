PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Match Preview, Head-To-Head, Venue - All You Need To Know

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 29, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur (New Chandigarh). The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

Head-to-Head Record:

PBKS and RCB have faced each other 35 times in IPL history. PBKS leads with 18 wins, while RCB has won 17. In their last five encounters, RCB has dominated with four wins, but PBKS clinched the most recent match by 5 wickets in a rain-affected game.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Team Overview:

PBKS topped the points table with 9 wins from 14 matches. They are led by Shreyas Iyer, who has been their batting mainstay with 514 runs this season. Their pace attack is led by Arshdeep Singh, who has taken 18 wickets, making him one of the top-performing bowlers. Josh Inglis played a match-winning innings of 73 in the final league game, further strengthening their top order going into the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Team Overview:

RCB secured second place on the table after a strong finish to the league stage. With Rajat Patidar injured, Jitesh Sharma has taken over the captaincy and is in good form, scoring 83 in the last game. Virat Kohli has amassed 602 runs, ranking fifth among the tournament’s top scorers. RCB’s bowling will be bolstered by the return of Josh Hazlewood, offering them a more balanced attack.

Venue and Conditions:

The match will be held at the Mullanpur Stadium, where the pitch is expected to be balanced, offering help to both batters and bowlers. The weather is clear, and no rain interruptions are forecasted, setting the stage for a full and exciting game.

Match Prediction: Given RCB's recent form and the return of key players, they might have a slight edge. However, PBKS's consistent performance throughout the season cannot be overlooked. The match is expected to be a close contest, with the team handling pressure better likely to emerge victorious.